Recycled Materials
ACG Radical AirFlow NXT
Men's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Trail-Running Top
Radical AirFlow is a wildly ambitious fabric centered on cranking up the A/C. Built to maximise the Radical AirFlow innovation, the long-sleeve, race-ready top is designed to allow more air to flow directly to your skin as you push pace. Worn and tested by elite ACG Trail -Running athletes, Radical AirFlow produced peak results. Your turn to feel the chill.
- Colour Shown: White/Anthracite
- Style: IQ5848-100
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
ACG Radical AirFlow NXT
REVOLUTIONARY INNOVATION FOR ATHLETES IN MOTION.
Radical AirFlow is a wildly ambitious fabric centered on cranking up the A/C. Built to maximise the Radical AirFlow innovation, the long-sleeve, race-ready top is designed to allow more air to flow directly to your skin as you push pace. Worn and tested by elite ACG Trail -Running athletes, Radical AirFlow produced peak results. Your turn to feel the chill.
Radical Innovation
Radical AirFlow features an extremely breathable, open-hole construction to help channel more airflow directly to your skin for rapid sweat evaporation while you move. Engineered air ducts are designed to accelerate airflow to help maximise your body's natural cooling mechanisms.
Radical Construction
Ultra-versatile and built for superior mobility and cooling, the soft, open-hole knit fabric throughout the garment features engineered air ducts in high-heat, high-chafe zones—designed to help you stay cool and comfy for all the miles ahead.
Radical Testing
As one of the largest field test initiatives in Nike Running history, members of the All Conditions Racing Department (ACRD) tested the prototype throughout the 2025 elite season. Nike designers tracked feedback from in-race and lab testing to refine the garment. Elite trail runner and ACRD athlete, Caleb Olson wore his prototype en route to winning a grueling 2025 100-mile endurance run, clocking the second-fastest course time in the race's history.
More Benefits
- Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
- Ultra-breathable, open-hole knit feels soft and smooth on your body.
- Fold-over elastic trim helps hold the top in place while you move.
Product details
- ACG branding on chest
- All Condition Racing Department (ACRD) branding on back
- 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: White/Anthracite
- Style: IQ5848-100
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Size & Fit
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 10€ for non-Nike Members under 165€ and Nike Members under 80€.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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ACG Radical AirFlow NXT
A portable cooling microclimate for very hot trails.
Designed For
Trail Racing
Engineered To
Keep You Cool
Ventilation To
Accelerate Airflow
Behind the Design
"We tested [Radical AirFlow] in a bunch of different conditions—hot, cold, wet, dry—and fine tuned it to exactly what I thought would be best for [race day]".
Caleb Olson
ACG Athlete, 2025 Western States 100 champion