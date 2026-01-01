Back to SearchNike Factory Store - West JordanOpen • Closes at 9:00 PMJordan Landing3736 W Center Park Dr.#120West Jordan, UT, 84084-5534, US8012821269Get DirectionsStore HoursMon - Sat: 10:00 AM - 9:00 PMSun: 11:00 AM - 6:00 PMServicesOrder Pick-UpBuy your favourite styles online and pick them up in store.It's better as a MemberNew Members get 15% off their first in-store purchase*, plus all those Members-only Rewards. *Exclusions apply.Nike ExpertsGet real-time advice on all things sport and style from our team of experts.Shopping As It Should Be60-day worry-free trial and receiptless returns on every item when you're a Member with us.Shop Nike Factory SaleThe styles and savings you find inside Nike Factory Stores are now available online.Shop Nike Factory SaleNearby StoresStore DirectoryNike Mountain View Village13348 Teal Ridge Way Suite N-140Riverton, UT, 84096-0000, USOpen • Closes at 9:00 PMNike Factory Store - LehiOutlets at Traverse Mountain3700 N Cabelas Blvd STE 301Lehi, UT, 84043-3882, USOpen • Closes at 9:00 PMNike Factory Store - Park CityJunction Commons6699 N Landmark Dr. #L-100Park City, UT, 84098-4529, USOpen • Closes at 7:00 PM