7 Safety Tips to Follow When Running at Night

Enjoying cooler temperatures can be one of the biggest perks of running after sunset, especially when it's hot outside. "If you're running in summer, being active at lower temps can decrease the risk of developing heat-related illnesses (such as heat exhaustion or heat stroke) versus going out when the sun's ultraviolet rays are the strongest, typically between 10am and 4pm", Natarajan explained.

With no direct sun, your body may be able to better maintain its core temperature, and, in part, your body may not sweat as much to remain cool. Though it's vital to sweat when you exercise, working out in the heat may cause over-sweating, resulting in losing electrolytes that help your muscles function, and that can have a negative impact on your ability to continue exercise.

Primary electrolytes lost in sweat include sodium and chloride, though some magnesium and potassium are in sweat as well. All of these electrolytes are vital to overall health. Potassium helps to regulate how many fluids go into our cells, while sodium helps maintain balanced fluid levels outside of cells. Both magnesium and potassium play a role in nerve function, as well.

"When electrolytes are off-balance, your performance will be impacted and you may feel more sluggish. This may be more likely to happen if your body is battling extremes in the environment", Natarajan said.

You'll still sweat while running at night, but it probably won't be nearly as much as it would be running at midday.