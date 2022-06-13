Syncing Training and Cycle

Ever wonder why you feel pumped for a HIIT session one week, but just want to chill in savasana the next? The fluctuating hormones of your menstrual cycle could have something to do with it.

Understanding your body and adapting your training to your cycle could help you manage stress, boost immunity and improve your performance. Leaving you feeling fitter, stronger and simply better.

“Women are not small men, so we shouldn't train like them.”

Dr. Stacy Sims

PhD, Global Expert on Female Athlete Physiology

With the help of Stacy Sims, we’ve created NikeSync, a new workout collection for people with periods helping you train to the key phases of your menstrual cycle. So take Day 1 of your period as the kick-off point to start syncing your training to your cycle and get the best out of your workouts.