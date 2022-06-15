The Best Nike Swimming Trunks for Men
Buying Guide
From classic board shorts to colourful short shorts, the Nike men's swimming collection offers swimming trunks for days at the pool or beach.
If you're making summer plans to hit the beach with friends, swim laps at the pool or try out a new water sport, you'll need a great pair of swimming trunks. The Nike swimming collection offers a variety of swimming shorts for all of your summer adventuring, with options in 13, 18 and 23cm (approx.) lengths and a range of colours and patterns.
Nike swimwear is made from performance fabrics that move with you and dry quickly, while providing comfort and coverage. Check out the five best Nike swimsuit styles for men.
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1.For a Longer Length and Stretchy Comfort: 23cm (approx.) Volley Shorts
The Nike classic volley shorts with a 23cm (approx.) inseam provide full-thigh coverage and come in a variety of playful patterns. The stretch waistband and exterior drawcord offer adjustable comfort. Plus, the design details—like leg vents that help the shorts dry faster and a built-in liner for added comfort and support—make these trunks stand out.
You'll find side pockets with mesh bags for water drainage as well as a zip pocket for additional storage (just remember to take your phone out of the pocket before jumping in the pool).
2.For That "Just Right" Length: 18cm (approx.) Volley Shorts
If you don't love knee-brushing, full-length shorts but want more coverage than short shorts, go for Nike 18cm (approx) swimming trunks. These shorts typically hit a few centimetres above the knee, so you can freely and comfortably move without exposing a ton of skin (if that's not your thing). Like the 23cm (approx.) version, these trunks feature a mesh lining, stretch waistband, exterior drawcord and pockets.
3.For All-Day Versatility: 23cm (approx.) Hybrid Shorts
With a pair of Nike hybrid shorts, you can transition seamlessly from being in the water to going out for lunch. The Nike Merge 23cm (approx.) hybrid shorts have a fixed waistband with a button closure, zip and internal drawcord, so they look like a normal pair of shorts. But the Dri-FIT material, mesh pocket bags and perforated accents allow for water drainage and breathability, making these shorts great for water activities.
4.For Full Range of Motion: 13cm (approx.) Volley Shorts
The shortest of Nike men's swimming trunks, the 13cm (approx.) volley shorts hit around mid-thigh. They feature a built-in mesh brief, stretchy waistband and pockets, including a back hook-and-loop pocket for stashing small essentials.
5.For High-Performance Swimming: Nike Jammers or Briefs
Nike jammers are built for speedy swimming, with a sleek, form-fitting design that helps reduce drag in the water. The Nike HydraStrong fabric is durable and long-lasting. You'll find an internal front pouch for support, flat seams to help prevent chafing and drawstrings so you can adjust the fit.
Available in two lengths (one that hits just above the knee, as well as a shorter, mid-thigh option), Nike jammers are made for enduring a long swimming session in the pool or finishing your next triathlon.
Alternatively, try a pair of swimming briefs. Like the jammers, Nike swimming briefs are made from HydraStrong fabric and feature an interior drawstring, flat seams and a front lining to help keep things in place.
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Words by Greg Presto