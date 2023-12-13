Be fluent in body functionality

Everybody is different and no two bodies are the same. This requires you, as coaches and parents, to recognise and respect all appearances and celebrate all differences. Remember that our gender, ethnicity, sexual identity, disability, religion, other beliefs and characteristics influence how we present ourselves to the world. Therefore, when you critique someone's appearance, you're critiquing who they are and how they show up.

Our words are powerful and shape how girls see themselves in sport. Before we discuss how to communicate with girls, it's important to reflect on your own body confidence. After all, how you think and speak about your body influences how your child or athletes think and speak about their bodies. Ask yourself, do I speak negatively about my own body, or other people's bodies, in front of my child or athletes, and what message does this send them?

Now, when it comes to communicating with girls, we want to move their attention away from "what does my body look like?" and towards "what can my body do and experience?". This attention shift can help girls better connect with their bodies and concentrate on their performance, as opposed to focusing on their appearance, restricting their diet and overtraining.