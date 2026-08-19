Γυναικεία Ρούχα & Αθλητικά Παπούτσια Nike Black Friday 2026

Nike Pro
Nike Pro Γυναικείο κολάν μεσαίου ύψους με φάσες από διχτυωτό υλικό
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Nike Pro
Γυναικείο κολάν μεσαίου ύψους με φάσες από διχτυωτό υλικό
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike Swim HydraStrong Essential
Nike Swim HydraStrong Essential Γυναικείο ολόσωμο μαγιό με εντυπωσιακή πλάτη
Nike Swim HydraStrong Essential
Γυναικείο ολόσωμο μαγιό με εντυπωσιακή πλάτη
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Γυναικείο σορτς 13 cm (μεγάλα μεγέθη)
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Nike Pro 365
Γυναικείο σορτς 13 cm (μεγάλα μεγέθη)
Έκπτωση 30%
Luka 5 "Luka Lifestyle"
Luka 5 "Luka Lifestyle" Παπούτσια μπάσκετ
Luka 5 "Luka Lifestyle"
Παπούτσια μπάσκετ
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Γυναικείο crop κολάν μεσαίου καβάλου με φάσες από διχτυωτό υλικό
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Nike Pro
Γυναικείο crop κολάν μεσαίου καβάλου με φάσες από διχτυωτό υλικό
Έκπτωση 30%
Jordan Heir Series 2 "Precious Medals"
Jordan Heir Series 2 "Precious Medals" Παπούτσια μπάσκετ
Jordan Heir Series 2 "Precious Medals"
Παπούτσια μπάσκετ
Έκπτωση 30%
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Γυναικείο παντελόνι
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Γυναικείο παντελόνι
Έκπτωση 30%
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Γυναικεία παπούτσια
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Γυναικεία παπούτσια
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
T-Shirt
Έκπτωση 28%
Sabrina 3
Sabrina 3 Παπούτσια μπάσκετ
Sabrina 3
Παπούτσια μπάσκετ
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Γυναικεία παπούτσια
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Γυναικεία παπούτσια
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "Jordan Poole"
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "Jordan Poole" Παπούτσια μπάσκετ
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "Jordan Poole"
Παπούτσια μπάσκετ
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Γυναικεία παπούτσια
Κορυφαίο σε πωλήσεις
Nike Air Max 270
Γυναικεία παπούτσια
Έκπτωση 30%
Sabrina 3 "WNBA 30th"
Sabrina 3 "WNBA 30th" Παπούτσια μπάσκετ
Sabrina 3 "WNBA 30th"
Παπούτσια μπάσκετ
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite Ποδοσφαιρικά παπούτσια για φυσικές σκληρές επιφάνειες
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite
Ποδοσφαιρικά παπούτσια για φυσικές σκληρές επιφάνειες
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Γυναικεία παπούτσια
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Γυναικεία παπούτσια
Έκπτωση 30%
Jordan Dri-FIT Jumpman
Jordan Dri-FIT Jumpman Κορδέλα
Jordan Dri-FIT Jumpman
Κορδέλα
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Γυναικείο σορτς 21 cm
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Nike Pro 365
Γυναικείο σορτς 21 cm
Έκπτωση 29%
Nike Aura Edge
Nike Aura Edge Γυναικεία παπούτσια
Nike Aura Edge
Γυναικεία παπούτσια
Έκπτωση 30%
Jordan Heir Series 2 "Oh Sheila"
Jordan Heir Series 2 "Oh Sheila" Παπούτσια μπάσκετ
Jordan Heir Series 2 "Oh Sheila"
Παπούτσια μπάσκετ
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Academy
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Academy Ποδοσφαιρικά παπούτσια για διαφορετικές επιφάνειες
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Academy
Ποδοσφαιρικά παπούτσια για διαφορετικές επιφάνειες
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "WNBA 30th"
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "WNBA 30th" Παπούτσια μπάσκετ
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "WNBA 30th"
Παπούτσια μπάσκετ
Έκπτωση 30%
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Ανδρικό υφαντό σορτς Dri-FIT με ρόμβους
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Jordan Sport
Ανδρικό υφαντό σορτς Dri-FIT με ρόμβους
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike Indy Light Support
Nike Indy Light Support Αθλητικός ρυθμιζόμενος στηθόδεσμος με ενίσχυση
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Nike Indy Light Support
Αθλητικός ρυθμιζόμενος στηθόδεσμος με ενίσχυση
Έκπτωση 29%

Women's Nike Black Friday sale 2026: refresh your workout wardrobe

Whether you need new running shoes, cosy joggers or supportive leggings, the women's Nike Black Friday sale has you covered. From durable outdoor gear to handy accessories, there's something for every gym bag. Plus, premium fabrics and innovative features mean every piece is designed to support your workout goals.

Innovative technology that lasts

Want to know the secret behind the sweat-wicking properties of our activewear? It's our innovative Dri-FIT technology. We use smart micro-fibre construction to move sweat away from the skin and disperse it evenly over the surface of the fabric. This way, it can evaporate more quickly—helping you stay dry and comfortable. We also test it rigorously in our labs to make sure the quality lasts for the life of the garment, so there's no limit on how hard you train. In the women's Nike Black Friday sale, you'll find a range of apparel crafted with Nike Dri-FIT fabric, from running tops to gym shorts.

Your comfort takes first place

Get women's Nike Black Friday deals on clothing designed for all-day comfort. Whether you're stretching in a yoga class or cheering your team on from the stands, our gear is made to move with you. Super stretchy and lightweight fabrics let you move in all directions, while breathable materials help regulate your temperature. Meanwhile, elasticated waistbands and adjustable drawstrings give you a snug fit and move with you to maintain it. In chilly weather, pull on a hoodie crafted from cosy Nike Tech Fleece. The soft brushed texture has a heat-locking effect, while still being extremely slimline for warmth without the weight.

Smart organisation from your class to your commute

From sleek cross-body bags to roomy holdalls, we've got plenty of options for transporting your gear in our women's Nike Black Friday sale. If you've got a busy day ahead, choose a style with a slip pocket for your laptop and room for a change of shoes. Prefer travelling light? Compact options make it easy to grab your essentials and go. Meanwhile, cushioned straps ease the pressure on your shoulders, so you can keep moving for longer. Look out for branded metalwork and contrasting colour hardware for a premium pop.

Showcase your unique style

Everything in the women's Nike Black Friday sale is designed to look as good as it feels. Choose bold colours for a stand-out look, or pick a monochrome palette for timeless style. Striking prints make a big impact, especially when finished with our iconic Nike Swoosh in a contrasting colour. Look out for branded waistbands on shorts and leggings for extra detail. Looking for your perfect fit? Relaxed silhouettes are ideal for layering, while slim-fit options look sleek.

For a greener future

At Nike, we're committed to winning the race against climate change. That's why we use sustainable materials throughout our range, wherever possible. Think recycled polyester, spun from plastic bottles, fishing nets and old carpets diverted from landfill. It's all part of Nike's Move to Zero—our mission to reach net-zero waste and net-zero carbon emissions.