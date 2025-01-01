  1. Nike Black Friday
Nike Black Friday Αθλητικοί στηθόδεσμοι(13)

Nike Swoosh Medium Support
Nike Swoosh Medium Support Αθλητικός στηθόδεσμος με ενίσχυση
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Nike Swoosh Medium Support
Αθλητικός στηθόδεσμος με ενίσχυση
Έκπτωση 50%
Nike Indy Light Support
Nike Indy Light Support Αθλητικός ρυθμιζόμενος στηθόδεσμος με ενίσχυση
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Nike Indy Light Support
Αθλητικός ρυθμιζόμενος στηθόδεσμος με ενίσχυση
Έκπτωση 50%
Nike Alate High Support
Nike Alate High Support Αθλητικός στηθόδεσμος με ενίσχυση και πολυμορφική σχεδίαση
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Nike Alate High Support
Αθλητικός στηθόδεσμος με ενίσχυση και πολυμορφική σχεδίαση
Έκπτωση 50%
Nike Swoosh High Support
Nike Swoosh High Support Αθλητικός ρυθμιζόμενος στηθόδεσμος χωρίς ενίσχυση
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Nike Swoosh High Support
Αθλητικός ρυθμιζόμενος στηθόδεσμος χωρίς ενίσχυση
Έκπτωση 50%
Nike Zenvy Strappy
Nike Zenvy Strappy Αθλητικός στηθόδεσμος ελαφριάς στήριξης με ενίσχυση
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Nike Zenvy Strappy
Αθλητικός στηθόδεσμος ελαφριάς στήριξης με ενίσχυση
Έκπτωση 50%
Nike Indy Light Support
Nike Indy Light Support Αθλητικός ρυθμιζόμενος στηθόδεσμος με ενίσχυση (μεγάλα μεγέθη)
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Nike Indy Light Support
Αθλητικός ρυθμιζόμενος στηθόδεσμος με ενίσχυση (μεγάλα μεγέθη)
Έκπτωση 40%
Nike One
Nike One Αθλητικός στηθόδεσμος ελαφριάς στήριξης με ενίσχυση
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Nike One
Αθλητικός στηθόδεσμος ελαφριάς στήριξης με ενίσχυση
Έκπτωση 50%
Nike Alate All U
Nike Alate All U Αθλητικός στηθόδεσμος ελαφριάς στήριξης με ελαφριά επένδυση και λαιμόκοψη U
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Nike Alate All U
Αθλητικός στηθόδεσμος ελαφριάς στήριξης με ελαφριά επένδυση και λαιμόκοψη U
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike Indy x NorBlack NorWhite
Nike Indy x NorBlack NorWhite Αθλητικός εμπριμέ στηθόδεσμος ελαφριάς στήριξης με ενίσχυση
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Nike Indy x NorBlack NorWhite
Αθλητικός εμπριμέ στηθόδεσμος ελαφριάς στήριξης με ενίσχυση
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike Pro Indy Plunge
Nike Pro Indy Plunge Αθλητικός στηθόδεσμος μέτριας στήριξης με ενίσχυση
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Nike Pro Indy Plunge
Αθλητικός στηθόδεσμος μέτριας στήριξης με ενίσχυση
Έκπτωση 35%
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Αθλητικός στηθόδεσμος ελαφριάς στήριξης με ελαφριά επένδυση
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Nike Zenvy
Αθλητικός στηθόδεσμος ελαφριάς στήριξης με ελαφριά επένδυση
Έκπτωση 24%
Nike Indy High Support
Nike Indy High Support Αθλητικός ρυθμιζόμενος στηθόδεσμος με ενίσχυση
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Nike Indy High Support
Αθλητικός ρυθμιζόμενος στηθόδεσμος με ενίσχυση
Έκπτωση 25%
Nike Form
Nike Form Αθλητικός τριγωνικός στηθόδεσμος ελαφριάς στήριξης χωρίς ενίσχυση
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Nike Form
Αθλητικός τριγωνικός στηθόδεσμος ελαφριάς στήριξης χωρίς ενίσχυση
Έκπτωση 25%

Nike Black Friday sports bras 2025: find your fit

Experience support in all the right places with our Nike Black Friday sports bra sale. Get a clean finish with every outfit, thanks to smooth seams and sleek silhouettes. Plus, our soft and durable fabrics are ultra stretchy—designed for all-day comfort. You'll find sports bras in high-neck, plunge and strappy styles, all with the Nike Swoosh as our mark of world-class quality.


Wear it your way with our convertible designs. Options that adjust at the back mean you can find your perfect fit. Meanwhile, removable padding gives you the freedom to work out with confidence. For maximum coverage, choose a style with sewn-in pads that stay put while you stretch, bend and run. Or experience streamlined comfort in a versatile tank top with a built-in bra—designed to help you move effortlessly. We also have high-support options in our Nike Black Friday sports bra sale. You'll find the stability you need to power through high-intensity workouts with minimal bounce. Heading to a yoga class? Opt for a light-support sports bra that moves with you—so you can focus on your next pose.


When the intensity rises, look for Nike Black Friday deals on sports bras crafted with innovative Nike Dri-FIT technology. Its moisture-wicking fibres draw sweat away from the skin, so it can evaporate faster. You'll also find sports bras featuring breathable, perforated panels. These allow air to flow, so you can stay cool and comfortable. Meanwhile, our flexible fabrics give you total freedom to move but recover their shape quickly.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose Nike Black Friday deals on sports bras with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.