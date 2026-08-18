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Αθλητικά Παπούτσια & Παπούτσια Nike Black Friday 2026

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Nike Reax 8 TR
Nike Reax 8 TR Ανδρικά παπούτσια άσκησης
Nike Reax 8 TR
Ανδρικά παπούτσια άσκησης
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX Ανδρικά αδιάβροχα παπούτσια για τρέξιμο σε ανώμαλο δρόμο
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Ανδρικά αδιάβροχα παπούτσια για τρέξιμο σε ανώμαλο δρόμο
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike Initiator
Nike Initiator Ανδρικό παπούτσι για τρέξιμο
Nike Initiator
Ανδρικό παπούτσι για τρέξιμο
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike Flex Train
Nike Flex Train Ανδρικά παπούτσια άσκησης
Nike Flex Train
Ανδρικά παπούτσια άσκησης
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX Ανδρικά αδιάβροχα παπούτσια για τρέξιμο σε δρόμο
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX
Ανδρικά αδιάβροχα παπούτσια για τρέξιμο σε δρόμο
Έκπτωση 30%
Luka 5 "Luka Lifestyle"
Luka 5 "Luka Lifestyle" Παπούτσια μπάσκετ
Luka 5 "Luka Lifestyle"
Παπούτσια μπάσκετ
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike Pegasus Plus
Nike Pegasus Plus Ανδρικά παπούτσια για τρέξιμο σε δρόμο
Nike Pegasus Plus
Ανδρικά παπούτσια για τρέξιμο σε δρόμο
Έκπτωση 30%
Luka 5 "Luka Lifestyle"
Luka 5 "Luka Lifestyle" Παπούτσια μπάσκετ για μεγάλα παιδιά
Luka 5 "Luka Lifestyle"
Παπούτσια μπάσκετ για μεγάλα παιδιά
Έκπτωση 30%
Jordan Heir Series 2 "Precious Medals"
Jordan Heir Series 2 "Precious Medals" Παπούτσια μπάσκετ
Jordan Heir Series 2 "Precious Medals"
Παπούτσια μπάσκετ
Έκπτωση 30%
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Ανδρικά παπούτσια
Κορυφαίο σε πωλήσεις
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Ανδρικά παπούτσια
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Παπούτσια για μεγάλα παιδιά
Nike Dunk Low
Παπούτσια για μεγάλα παιδιά
Έκπτωση 30%
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Γυναικεία παπούτσια
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Γυναικεία παπούτσια
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Ανδρικά παπούτσια
Nike P-6000
Ανδρικά παπούτσια
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike Air Max Plus OG Premium
Nike Air Max Plus OG Premium Ανδρικά παπούτσια
Nike Air Max Plus OG Premium
Ανδρικά παπούτσια
Έκπτωση 30%
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Παπούτσια για μεγάλα παιδιά
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Παπούτσια για μεγάλα παιδιά
Έκπτωση 30%
Sabrina 3
Sabrina 3 Παπούτσια μπάσκετ
Sabrina 3
Παπούτσια μπάσκετ
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike Shox TL
Nike Shox TL Παπούτσια για μεγάλα παιδιά
Κορυφαίο σε πωλήσεις
Nike Shox TL
Παπούτσια για μεγάλα παιδιά
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Γυναικεία παπούτσια
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Γυναικεία παπούτσια
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "Jordan Poole"
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "Jordan Poole" Παπούτσια μπάσκετ
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "Jordan Poole"
Παπούτσια μπάσκετ
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Γυναικεία παπούτσια
Κορυφαίο σε πωλήσεις
Nike Air Max 270
Γυναικεία παπούτσια
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike P-6000 SE
Nike P-6000 SE Γυναικεία παπούτσια
Nike P-6000 SE
Γυναικεία παπούτσια
Έκπτωση 30%
Sabrina 3 "WNBA 30th"
Sabrina 3 "WNBA 30th" Παπούτσια μπάσκετ
Sabrina 3 "WNBA 30th"
Παπούτσια μπάσκετ
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite Ποδοσφαιρικά παπούτσια για φυσικές σκληρές επιφάνειες
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite
Ποδοσφαιρικά παπούτσια για φυσικές σκληρές επιφάνειες
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Γυναικεία παπούτσια
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Γυναικεία παπούτσια
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike Shox R4
Nike Shox R4 Ανδρικά παπούτσια
Nike Shox R4
Ανδρικά παπούτσια
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike Dunk Low Retro SE
Nike Dunk Low Retro SE Ανδρικά παπούτσια
Nike Dunk Low Retro SE
Ανδρικά παπούτσια
Έκπτωση 30%
Jordan DAY1 EO
Jordan DAY1 EO Παπούτσια για μεγάλα παιδιά
Jordan DAY1 EO
Παπούτσια για μεγάλα παιδιά
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike Air Max TL 2.5
Nike Air Max TL 2.5 Ανδρικά παπούτσια
Εξαντλήθηκε
Nike Air Max TL 2.5
Ανδρικά παπούτσια
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Ανδρικά παπούτσια
+1
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Ανδρικά παπούτσια
Έκπτωση 30%
KD18 "International Blue"
KD18 "International Blue" Παπούτσια μπάσκετ
KD18 "International Blue"
Παπούτσια μπάσκετ
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike Air Max Fire
Nike Air Max Fire Παπούτσια για μεγάλα παιδιά
Nike Air Max Fire
Παπούτσια για μεγάλα παιδιά
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike Stellar Ride
Nike Stellar Ride Παπούτσια για τρέξιμο για μεγάλα παιδιά
Nike Stellar Ride
Παπούτσια για τρέξιμο για μεγάλα παιδιά
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike Air Monarch IV
Nike Air Monarch IV Ανδρικά παπούτσια άσκησης
Nike Air Monarch IV
Ανδρικά παπούτσια άσκησης
Έκπτωση 30%
Jordan 4 RM
Jordan 4 RM Παπούτσια για βρέφη και νήπια
Jordan 4 RM
Παπούτσια για βρέφη και νήπια
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Nike Omni Multi-Court Παπούτσια για κλειστά γήπεδα για μεγάλα παιδιά
Κορυφαίο σε πωλήσεις
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Παπούτσια για κλειστά γήπεδα για μεγάλα παιδιά
Έκπτωση 30%
Jordan 1 Mid SE
Jordan 1 Mid SE Παπούτσια για βρέφη και νήπια
Jordan 1 Mid SE
Παπούτσια για βρέφη και νήπια
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Παπούτσια για μεγάλα παιδιά
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Παπούτσια για μεγάλα παιδιά
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike Air Max 90 Drift
Nike Air Max 90 Drift Ανδρικά παπούτσια
Κορυφαίο σε πωλήσεις
Nike Air Max 90 Drift
Ανδρικά παπούτσια
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike Star Runner 5
Nike Star Runner 5 Παπούτσια για τρέξιμο για μεγάλα παιδιά
Nike Star Runner 5
Παπούτσια για τρέξιμο για μεγάλα παιδιά
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike Aura Edge
Nike Aura Edge Γυναικεία παπούτσια
Nike Aura Edge
Γυναικεία παπούτσια
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 SE
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 SE Ανδρικές slide παντόφλες
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 SE
Ανδρικές slide παντόφλες
Έκπτωση 30%
Jordan Heir Series 2 "Oh Sheila"
Jordan Heir Series 2 "Oh Sheila" Παπούτσια μπάσκετ
Jordan Heir Series 2 "Oh Sheila"
Παπούτσια μπάσκετ
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Academy
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Academy Ποδοσφαιρικά παπούτσια για διαφορετικές επιφάνειες
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Academy
Ποδοσφαιρικά παπούτσια για διαφορετικές επιφάνειες
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "WNBA 30th"
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "WNBA 30th" Παπούτσια μπάσκετ
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "WNBA 30th"
Παπούτσια μπάσκετ
Έκπτωση 30%
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Παπούτσια για μεγάλα παιδιά
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Παπούτσια για μεγάλα παιδιά
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike Stellar Ride
Nike Stellar Ride Παπούτσια για τρέξιμο για μεγάλα παιδιά
Nike Stellar Ride
Παπούτσια για τρέξιμο για μεγάλα παιδιά
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike Dunk Low Retro
Nike Dunk Low Retro Ανδρικά παπούτσια
Nike Dunk Low Retro
Ανδρικά παπούτσια
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike Shox Ride 2
Nike Shox Ride 2 Ανδρικά παπούτσια
Nike Shox Ride 2
Ανδρικά παπούτσια
Έκπτωση 30%
Air Jordan Mule SE
Air Jordan Mule SE Γυναικεία παπούτσια
Air Jordan Mule SE
Γυναικεία παπούτσια
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite Ποδοσφαιρικά παπούτσια για φυσικές σκληρές επιφάνειες
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite
Ποδοσφαιρικά παπούτσια για φυσικές σκληρές επιφάνειες
Έκπτωση 30%
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Παπούτσια για μεγάλα παιδιά
Jordan Spizike Low
Παπούτσια για μεγάλα παιδιά
Έκπτωση 30%
Jordan Trunner O/S
Jordan Trunner O/S Ανδρικά παπούτσια
Jordan Trunner O/S
Ανδρικά παπούτσια
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Γυναικεία παπούτσια
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Nike Air Max Plus
Γυναικεία παπούτσια
Έκπτωση 30%
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Ανδρικά παπούτσια
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Ανδρικά παπούτσια
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX Γυναικεία αδιάβροχα παπούτσια για τρέξιμο σε δρόμο
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX
Γυναικεία αδιάβροχα παπούτσια για τρέξιμο σε δρόμο
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike Pegasus Plus
Nike Pegasus Plus Γυναικεία παπούτσια για τρέξιμο σε δρόμο
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Nike Pegasus Plus
Γυναικεία παπούτσια για τρέξιμο σε δρόμο
Έκπτωση 30%
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Ανδρικά παπούτσια
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Ανδρικά παπούτσια
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike In-Season TR 14
Nike In-Season TR 14 Γυναικεία παπούτσια άσκησης
Nike In-Season TR 14
Γυναικεία παπούτσια άσκησης
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite "Erling Haaland"
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite "Erling Haaland" Ποδοσφαιρικά παπούτσια για τεχνητό γρασίδι
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite "Erling Haaland"
Ποδοσφαιρικά παπούτσια για τεχνητό γρασίδι
Έκπτωση 30%
Tatum 4 SE
Tatum 4 SE Παπούτσια μπάσκετ
Tatum 4 SE
Παπούτσια μπάσκετ
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8 Ποδοσφαιρικά παπούτσια για φυσικές σκληρές επιφάνειες
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Ποδοσφαιρικά παπούτσια για φυσικές σκληρές επιφάνειες
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike Ava Rover
Nike Ava Rover Παπούτσια για μεγάλα παιδιά
Nike Ava Rover
Παπούτσια για μεγάλα παιδιά
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8 Ποδοσφαιρικά παπούτσια για φυσικές σκληρές επιφάνειες
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Ποδοσφαιρικά παπούτσια για φυσικές σκληρές επιφάνειες
Έκπτωση 30%
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Ανδρικά παπούτσια
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Ανδρικά παπούτσια
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike Romaleos 4
Nike Romaleos 4 Παπούτσια άρσης βαρών
Nike Romaleos 4
Παπούτσια άρσης βαρών
Έκπτωση 20%
Jordan 1 Mid
Jordan 1 Mid Παπούτσια για μικρά παιδιά
Jordan 1 Mid
Παπούτσια για μικρά παιδιά
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Παπούτσια για μεγάλα παιδιά
Nike Dunk Low
Παπούτσια για μεγάλα παιδιά
Έκπτωση 30%
Air Jordan 40 "Wolf Grey"
Air Jordan 40 "Wolf Grey" Παπούτσια μπάσκετ
Air Jordan 40 "Wolf Grey"
Παπούτσια μπάσκετ
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro Ποδοσφαιρικά παπούτσια χαμηλού προφίλ για φυσικές σκληρές επιφάνειες
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro
Ποδοσφαιρικά παπούτσια χαμηλού προφίλ για φυσικές σκληρές επιφάνειες
Έκπτωση 30%
Giannis Freak 7 "Fearless"
Giannis Freak 7 "Fearless" Παπούτσια μπάσκετ
Giannis Freak 7 "Fearless"
Παπούτσια μπάσκετ
Έκπτωση 30%
Luka 77
Luka 77 Παπούτσια μπάσκετ για μεγάλα παιδιά
Luka 77
Παπούτσια μπάσκετ για μεγάλα παιδιά
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Ανδρικά παπούτσια
Nike Air Max 270
Ανδρικά παπούτσια
Έκπτωση 30%

Nike Black Friday trainers: find your stride 2026

From old-school designs to next-gen tech, you'll find iconic footwear in our Nike Black Friday trainers sale. Whether you're racking up the miles, going for a PB in the gym or hitting the streets in new kicks, you can expect a supportive and comfortable feel with each step you take. Explore our Nike Black Friday 2026 trainer deals to help get you where you need to go. Choose shoes with innovative details to get you ahead of the competition, or go for trainers with a retro throwback feel – mid-tops with vintage b-ball designs have that vintage look.

Discover old and new favourites

Look out for shoes with Max Air units in the Nike Black Friday shoe sale. Our Air units first appeared in our footwear in 1978, and they're still delivering the lightweight cushioning and relentless comfort that you love. With Air units underfoot, the ride feels impossibly soft and springy. Plus, Air Max trainers with OG design features like ribbing and visible stitching create a modernised look with the timeless details of retro trainers. Or choose our latest releases that offer an edgy and futuristic appearance with translucent rubber and streamlined designs.

Stay comfortable in breathable trainers

Ventilation keeps feet cool when you're pushing hard in the heat. Nike Black Friday trainers with breathable mesh let cool air in, so feet feel comfy and dry – and you'll have the focus you need to push on. Mesh trainers have reinforced details to provide durability that stands up to the challenges of your workouts. Look out for Nike Black Friday trainer deals on footwear with reinforced heels that create security and support as your foot rolls through your stride.

Stay supported in every sport

Rubber outsoles provide durable traction on the ground when you're stepping and jumping. You get a stable ride mile after mile on the track, pavement or treadmill. Nike Black Friday shoes with rubber outsoles deliver intense grip during toe-offs for a responsive feeling against the surface you're on. Plus, grooved outsoles create flexibility, so your shoes bend with your feet as they move naturally.

Functional & futuristic Nike Black Friday trainers

When it comes to our trainers, it's the details that count. Classic design features like the iconic Swoosh merge with mesh panels for next-level style. Go for monochromatic designs or solid black or white kicks that go with anything, from your workout gear to streetwear. Or look for brightly coloured footwear in the Nike Black Friday trainers sale if you want to stand out from the crowd.

Gear up with innovative features

Shoes with pull tabs on the heel and tongue let you get them on quickly, so you're ready for training at a moment's notice. Innovative lacing systems create a custom fit that means your feet are locked in place. Look out for trainers with a speed lacing design that delivers a fuss-free way to get your most secure fit. No matter where you're going, you can get there in comfort with our Nike Black Friday deals.