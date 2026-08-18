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Nike Black Friday Μπάσκετ 2026

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Sabrina 3
Sabrina 3 Παπούτσια μπάσκετ
Sabrina 3
Παπούτσια μπάσκετ
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "Jordan Poole"
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "Jordan Poole" Παπούτσια μπάσκετ
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "Jordan Poole"
Παπούτσια μπάσκετ
Έκπτωση 30%
Sabrina 3 "WNBA 30th"
Sabrina 3 "WNBA 30th" Παπούτσια μπάσκετ
Sabrina 3 "WNBA 30th"
Παπούτσια μπάσκετ
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Γυναικείο σορτς 21 cm
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Nike Pro 365
Γυναικείο σορτς 21 cm
Έκπτωση 29%
KD18 "International Blue"
KD18 "International Blue" Παπούτσια μπάσκετ
KD18 "International Blue"
Παπούτσια μπάσκετ
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "WNBA 30th"
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "WNBA 30th" Παπούτσια μπάσκετ
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "WNBA 30th"
Παπούτσια μπάσκετ
Έκπτωση 30%
Giannis Freak 7 "Fearless"
Giannis Freak 7 "Fearless" Παπούτσια μπάσκετ
Giannis Freak 7 "Fearless"
Παπούτσια μπάσκετ
Έκπτωση 30%
A'One "Stone Mauve"
A'One "Stone Mauve" Παπούτσια μπάσκετ A'ja Wilson
A'One "Stone Mauve"
Παπούτσια μπάσκετ A'ja Wilson
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Nike Team Hustle D 12 Παπούτσια μπάσκετ για μεγάλα παιδιά
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Παπούτσια μπάσκετ για μεγάλα παιδιά
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike
Nike Ανδρικό T-Shirt μπάσκετ
Nike
Ανδρικό T-Shirt μπάσκετ
Έκπτωση 30%
NBA Essential
NBA Essential Ανδρικό T-Shirt NBA Nike
NBA Essential
Ανδρικό T-Shirt NBA Nike
Έκπτωση 30%
Μπόστον Σέλτικς Courtside
Μπόστον Σέλτικς Courtside Ανδρικό T-Shirt Jordan '85 NBA Statement
Μπόστον Σέλτικς Courtside
Ανδρικό T-Shirt Jordan '85 NBA Statement
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike G.T. Cut 4
Nike G.T. Cut 4 Παπούτσια μπάσκετ
Nike G.T. Cut 4
Παπούτσια μπάσκετ
Έκπτωση 30%
Σικάγο Μπουλς Essential
Σικάγο Μπουλς Essential Ανδρικό T-Shirt Nike NBA
Σικάγο Μπουλς Essential
Ανδρικό T-Shirt Nike NBA
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "Rob Dillingham"
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "Rob Dillingham" Παπούτσια μπάσκετ
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "Rob Dillingham"
Παπούτσια μπάσκετ
Έκπτωση 30%
Kobe
Kobe Ανδρική αμάνικη μπλούζα υψηλών επιδόσεων
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Kobe
Ανδρική αμάνικη μπλούζα υψηλών επιδόσεων
Έκπτωση 30%
Μέμφις Γκρίζλις
Μέμφις Γκρίζλις Ανδρικό T-Shirt Nike NBA
Μέμφις Γκρίζλις
Ανδρικό T-Shirt Nike NBA
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike Everyday Playground 8P
Nike Everyday Playground 8P Μπάλα μπάσκετ (ξεφούσκωτη)
Μόλις κυκλοφόρησε
Nike Everyday Playground 8P
Μπάλα μπάσκετ (ξεφούσκωτη)
Έκπτωση 30%
Σικάγο Μπουλς Courtside
Σικάγο Μπουλς Courtside Ανδρικό T-Shirt Nike NBA σε τετράγωνη γραμμή
Σικάγο Μπουλς Courtside
Ανδρικό T-Shirt Nike NBA σε τετράγωνη γραμμή
Έκπτωση 30%
Σικάγο Μπουλς Courtside
Σικάγο Μπουλς Courtside Ανδρικό T-Shirt Jordan '85 NBA Statement
Σικάγο Μπουλς Courtside
Ανδρικό T-Shirt Jordan '85 NBA Statement
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike Street Flare
Nike Street Flare Παπούτσια μπάσκετ
Nike Street Flare
Παπούτσια μπάσκετ
Έκπτωση 30%
LeBron XXIII Elite "Hurt Feelings"
LeBron XXIII Elite "Hurt Feelings" Παπούτσια μπάσκετ
LeBron XXIII Elite "Hurt Feelings"
Παπούτσια μπάσκετ
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike Dominate 8P
Nike Dominate 8P Μπάσκετ
Nike Dominate 8P
Μπάσκετ
Έκπτωση 28%
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Ανδρικό σορτς μπάσκετ Dri-FIT από διχτυωτό υλικό 13 cm
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Nike Standard Issue
Ανδρικό σορτς μπάσκετ Dri-FIT από διχτυωτό υλικό 13 cm
Έκπτωση 30%
Μπόστον Σέλτικς Courtside
Μπόστον Σέλτικς Courtside Ανδρικό T-Shirt Nike NBA σε τετράγωνη γραμμή
Μπόστον Σέλτικς Courtside
Ανδρικό T-Shirt Nike NBA σε τετράγωνη γραμμή
Έκπτωση 30%
Μιλγουόκι Μπακς Icon Edition
Μιλγουόκι Μπακς Icon Edition Ανδρική φανέλα NBA Swingman Nike Dri-FIT
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Μιλγουόκι Μπακς Icon Edition
Ανδρική φανέλα NBA Swingman Nike Dri-FIT
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover \Γυναικείο σορτς μπάσκετ Dri-FIT 13 cm
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Nike Crossover
\Γυναικείο σορτς μπάσκετ Dri-FIT 13 cm
Έκπτωση 30%
Μπόστον Σέλτικς Courtside
Μπόστον Σέλτικς Courtside Ανδρική φανέλα Nike Dri-FIT NBA
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Μπόστον Σέλτικς Courtside
Ανδρική φανέλα Nike Dri-FIT NBA
Έκπτωση 30%
LeBron XXIII "Motor King"
LeBron XXIII "Motor King" Παπούτσια μπάσκετ
LeBron XXIII "Motor King"
Παπούτσια μπάσκετ
Έκπτωση 30%
LeBron James Λος Άντζελες Λέικερς 2022/23 Icon Edition
LeBron James Λος Άντζελες Λέικερς 2022/23 Icon Edition Ανδρική φανέλα NBA Swingman Nike Dri-FIT
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
LeBron James Λος Άντζελες Λέικερς 2022/23 Icon Edition
Ανδρική φανέλα NBA Swingman Nike Dri-FIT
Έκπτωση 30%
Book 2 "Spiridon"
Book 2 "Spiridon" Παπούτσια μπάσκετ
Book 2 "Spiridon"
Παπούτσια μπάσκετ
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike
Nike Ανδρικό T-Shirt μπάσκετ
Nike
Ανδρικό T-Shirt μπάσκετ
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Nike Team Hustle D 12 Παπούτσια για μικρά παιδιά
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Παπούτσια για μικρά παιδιά
Έκπτωση 30%
Λος Άντζελες Λέικερς
Λος Άντζελες Λέικερς Ανδρικό T-Shirt Nike NBA
Λος Άντζελες Λέικερς
Ανδρικό T-Shirt Nike NBA
Έκπτωση 30%
Ja Morant
Ja Morant Ανδρικό T-Shirt Nike NBA
Ja Morant
Ανδρικό T-Shirt Nike NBA
Έκπτωση 30%
LeBron "Old Glory"
LeBron "Old Glory" Ανδρικό T-Shirt μπάσκετ Nike
LeBron "Old Glory"
Ανδρικό T-Shirt μπάσκετ Nike
Έκπτωση 30%
Μιλγουόκι Μπακς Association Edition
Μιλγουόκι Μπακς Association Edition Ανδρική φανέλα Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Μιλγουόκι Μπακς Association Edition
Ανδρική φανέλα Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman
Έκπτωση 30%
Μέμφις Γκρίζλις Essential
Μέμφις Γκρίζλις Essential Ανδρικό T-Shirt Nike NBA
Μέμφις Γκρίζλις Essential
Ανδρικό T-Shirt Nike NBA
Έκπτωση 30%
Γιάννης Αντετοκούνμπο
Γιάννης Αντετοκούνμπο Ανδρικό T-Shirt Nike NBA
Γιάννης Αντετοκούνμπο
Ανδρικό T-Shirt Nike NBA
Έκπτωση 30%
Μέμφις Γκρίζλις 2023/24 Icon Edition
Μέμφις Γκρίζλις 2023/24 Icon Edition Φανέλα Nike NBA Swingman για μεγάλα παιδιά
Μέμφις Γκρίζλις 2023/24 Icon Edition
Φανέλα Nike NBA Swingman για μεγάλα παιδιά
Έκπτωση 30%
Μέμφις Γκρίζλις Icon Edition
Μέμφις Γκρίζλις Icon Edition Ανδρική φανέλα NBA Swingman Nike Dri-FIT
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Μέμφις Γκρίζλις Icon Edition
Ανδρική φανέλα NBA Swingman Nike Dri-FIT
Έκπτωση 30%
Λος Άντζελες Λέικερς Essential
Λος Άντζελες Λέικερς Essential Ανδρικό T-Shirt Nike NBA
Λος Άντζελες Λέικερς Essential
Ανδρικό T-Shirt Nike NBA
Έκπτωση 30%
Kobe
Kobe Ανδρικό φλις παντελόνι μπάσκετ Dri-FIT
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Kobe
Ανδρικό φλις παντελόνι μπάσκετ Dri-FIT
Έκπτωση 30%
Μιλγουόκι Μπακς Courtside
Μιλγουόκι Μπακς Courtside Ανδρικό T-Shirt Jordan '85 NBA Statement
Μιλγουόκι Μπακς Courtside
Ανδρικό T-Shirt Jordan '85 NBA Statement
Έκπτωση 30%
Λος Άντζελες Λέικερς Courtside
Λος Άντζελες Λέικερς Courtside Ανδρικό T-Shirt Nike NBA σε τετράγωνη γραμμή
Λος Άντζελες Λέικερς Courtside
Ανδρικό T-Shirt Nike NBA σε τετράγωνη γραμμή
Έκπτωση 30%
LeBron James Λος Άντζελες Λέικερς Icon Edition 2022/23
LeBron James Λος Άντζελες Λέικερς Icon Edition 2022/23 Φανέλα Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
LeBron James Λος Άντζελες Λέικερς Icon Edition 2022/23
Φανέλα Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman
Έκπτωση 30%
Kobe
Kobe Ανδρικό T-Shirt μπάσκετ Nike Dri-FIT
Kobe
Ανδρικό T-Shirt μπάσκετ Nike Dri-FIT
Έκπτωση 30%
LeBron
LeBron Ανδρικό T-Shirt Nike NBA
LeBron
Ανδρικό T-Shirt Nike NBA
Έκπτωση 30%
Μπόστον Σέλτικς Courtside
Μπόστον Σέλτικς Courtside Ανδρικό T-Shirt Nike NBA σε τετράγωνη γραμμή
Μπόστον Σέλτικς Courtside
Ανδρικό T-Shirt Nike NBA σε τετράγωνη γραμμή
Έκπτωση 30%
Μιλγουόκι Μπακς Icon Edition
Μιλγουόκι Μπακς Icon Edition Ανδρική φανέλα NBA Swingman Nike Dri-FIT
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Μιλγουόκι Μπακς Icon Edition
Ανδρική φανέλα NBA Swingman Nike Dri-FIT
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover \Γυναικείο σορτς μπάσκετ Dri-FIT 13 cm
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Nike Crossover
\Γυναικείο σορτς μπάσκετ Dri-FIT 13 cm
Έκπτωση 30%
Μπόστον Σέλτικς Courtside
Μπόστον Σέλτικς Courtside Ανδρική φανέλα Nike Dri-FIT NBA
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Μπόστον Σέλτικς Courtside
Ανδρική φανέλα Nike Dri-FIT NBA
Έκπτωση 30%
LeBron XXIII "Motor King"
LeBron XXIII "Motor King" Παπούτσια μπάσκετ
LeBron XXIII "Motor King"
Παπούτσια μπάσκετ
Έκπτωση 30%
LeBron James Λος Άντζελες Λέικερς 2022/23 Icon Edition
LeBron James Λος Άντζελες Λέικερς 2022/23 Icon Edition Ανδρική φανέλα NBA Swingman Nike Dri-FIT
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
LeBron James Λος Άντζελες Λέικερς 2022/23 Icon Edition
Ανδρική φανέλα NBA Swingman Nike Dri-FIT
Έκπτωση 30%
Book 2 "Spiridon"
Book 2 "Spiridon" Παπούτσια μπάσκετ
Book 2 "Spiridon"
Παπούτσια μπάσκετ
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike
Nike Ανδρικό T-Shirt μπάσκετ
Nike
Ανδρικό T-Shirt μπάσκετ
Έκπτωση 30%
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Nike Team Hustle D 12 Παπούτσια για μικρά παιδιά
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Παπούτσια για μικρά παιδιά
Έκπτωση 30%
Λος Άντζελες Λέικερς
Λος Άντζελες Λέικερς Ανδρικό T-Shirt Nike NBA
Λος Άντζελες Λέικερς
Ανδρικό T-Shirt Nike NBA
Έκπτωση 30%
Ja Morant
Ja Morant Ανδρικό T-Shirt Nike NBA
Ja Morant
Ανδρικό T-Shirt Nike NBA
Έκπτωση 30%
LeBron "Old Glory"
LeBron "Old Glory" Ανδρικό T-Shirt μπάσκετ Nike
LeBron "Old Glory"
Ανδρικό T-Shirt μπάσκετ Nike
Έκπτωση 30%
Μιλγουόκι Μπακς Association Edition
Μιλγουόκι Μπακς Association Edition Ανδρική φανέλα Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Μιλγουόκι Μπακς Association Edition
Ανδρική φανέλα Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman
Έκπτωση 30%
Μέμφις Γκρίζλις Essential
Μέμφις Γκρίζλις Essential Ανδρικό T-Shirt Nike NBA
Μέμφις Γκρίζλις Essential
Ανδρικό T-Shirt Nike NBA
Έκπτωση 30%
Γιάννης Αντετοκούνμπο
Γιάννης Αντετοκούνμπο Ανδρικό T-Shirt Nike NBA
Γιάννης Αντετοκούνμπο
Ανδρικό T-Shirt Nike NBA
Έκπτωση 30%
Μέμφις Γκρίζλις 2023/24 Icon Edition
Μέμφις Γκρίζλις 2023/24 Icon Edition Φανέλα Nike NBA Swingman για μεγάλα παιδιά
Μέμφις Γκρίζλις 2023/24 Icon Edition
Φανέλα Nike NBA Swingman για μεγάλα παιδιά
Έκπτωση 30%
Μέμφις Γκρίζλις Icon Edition
Μέμφις Γκρίζλις Icon Edition Ανδρική φανέλα NBA Swingman Nike Dri-FIT
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Μέμφις Γκρίζλις Icon Edition
Ανδρική φανέλα NBA Swingman Nike Dri-FIT
Έκπτωση 30%
Λος Άντζελες Λέικερς Essential
Λος Άντζελες Λέικερς Essential Ανδρικό T-Shirt Nike NBA
Λος Άντζελες Λέικερς Essential
Ανδρικό T-Shirt Nike NBA
Έκπτωση 30%
Kobe
Kobe Ανδρικό φλις παντελόνι μπάσκετ Dri-FIT
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Kobe
Ανδρικό φλις παντελόνι μπάσκετ Dri-FIT
Έκπτωση 30%
Μιλγουόκι Μπακς Courtside
Μιλγουόκι Μπακς Courtside Ανδρικό T-Shirt Jordan '85 NBA Statement
Μιλγουόκι Μπακς Courtside
Ανδρικό T-Shirt Jordan '85 NBA Statement
Έκπτωση 30%
Λος Άντζελες Λέικερς Courtside
Λος Άντζελες Λέικερς Courtside Ανδρικό T-Shirt Nike NBA σε τετράγωνη γραμμή
Λος Άντζελες Λέικερς Courtside
Ανδρικό T-Shirt Nike NBA σε τετράγωνη γραμμή
Έκπτωση 30%
LeBron James Λος Άντζελες Λέικερς Icon Edition 2022/23
LeBron James Λος Άντζελες Λέικερς Icon Edition 2022/23 Φανέλα Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
LeBron James Λος Άντζελες Λέικερς Icon Edition 2022/23
Φανέλα Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman
Έκπτωση 30%
Kobe
Kobe Ανδρικό T-Shirt μπάσκετ Nike Dri-FIT
Kobe
Ανδρικό T-Shirt μπάσκετ Nike Dri-FIT
Έκπτωση 30%
LeBron
LeBron Ανδρικό T-Shirt Nike NBA
LeBron
Ανδρικό T-Shirt Nike NBA
Έκπτωση 30%

Nike Black Friday basketball jerseys 2025: show your colours

Nothing says urban cool like a basketball jersey. Whether you're courtside or in the park, nothing shows your passion more than an iconic NBA jersey in your team's colours. Whatever your allegiance, each jersey has one common theme – Nike's dedication to innovation. A case in point is our Dri-FIT technology – it wicks away sweat from the skin, making for quick evaporation to keep you dry and comfortable. And with our Nike Black Friday basketball promo, now's the time to refresh your gear.

And when regular high tops just don't cut it, go for basketball shoes every time. Behind every classic Nike design – from Jordans to LeBrons – there's a whole lot of technology going on inside. From lightweight, breathable materials for total wearer comfort to the inner support and cushioning for protection and safety. We've developed traction control sole grips for rapid stop-starts to assist on court and lace innovations to keep the foot securely in place. It's no wonder that all the best players love these shoes. Take advantage of our Nike Black Friday basketball deals on jerseys and shoes and net yourself a bargain.