Το πρώτο μοντέλο lifestyle Air Max της Nike κυκλοφορεί σε νέα εκδοχή με το Nike Air Max 270 που σου προσφέρει στιλ, άνεση και δυναμική εμφάνιση. Η σχεδίαση είναι εμπνευσμένη από εμβληματικά μοντέλα Air Max, αναδεικνύοντας τη μεγαλύτερη καινοτομία της Nike με το μεγάλο άνοιγμα και τη νέα γκάμα χρωμάτων.
4.1 Αστέρια
tancerzwwa - 27 Σεπ 2022
These shoes are my number 1 in terms of summer sneakers. They are super breathable and they do get dirty quickly, which is a little con, but apart from that it's hard for me to find any disadvantages. Once i put 'em on I am ready to go, no matter where.
914c9f79-6239-4a5b-92b9-c01be11f5d22 - 05 Σεπ 2022
Great shoes, super comfy, but the air bubble popped after owning them for one month (worn for a combined two weeks) and now I don’t want to wear them anymore. I can’t justify spending that much money for a new pair. I love them and would buy them again but I have to place the low rating because of the durability.
daitan90 - 24 Αυγ 2022
