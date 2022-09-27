Μετάβαση στο κύριο περιεχόμενο.
      Το πρώτο μοντέλο lifestyle Air Max της Nike κυκλοφορεί σε νέα εκδοχή με το Nike Air Max 270 που σου προσφέρει στιλ, άνεση και δυναμική εμφάνιση. Η σχεδίαση είναι εμπνευσμένη από εμβληματικά μοντέλα Air Max, αναδεικνύοντας τη μεγαλύτερη καινοτομία της Nike με το μεγάλο άνοιγμα και τη νέα γκάμα χρωμάτων.

      • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Μαύρο/Λευκό/Solar Red/Anthracite
      • Στυλ: AH8050-002

      Μέγεθος και εφαρμογή

      • Στενή εφαρμογή - Προτίμησε μισό νούμερο μεγαλύτερο

      • Light like a feather

        tancerzwwa - 27 Σεπ 2022

        These shoes are my number 1 in terms of summer sneakers. They are super breathable and they do get dirty quickly, which is a little con, but apart from that it's hard for me to find any disadvantages. Once i put 'em on I am ready to go, no matter where.

      • Great shoes, but the bubble popped

        914c9f79-6239-4a5b-92b9-c01be11f5d22 - 05 Σεπ 2022

        Great shoes, super comfy, but the air bubble popped after owning them for one month (worn for a combined two weeks) and now I don’t want to wear them anymore. I can’t justify spending that much money for a new pair. I love them and would buy them again but I have to place the low rating because of the durability.

      • daitan90 - 24 Αυγ 2022

