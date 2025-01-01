Summer Clothing & Apparel(213)

Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Crop Mesh-Panel Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Crop Mesh-Panel Leggings
£37.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
£39.99
Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned
Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned Training Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
Bestseller
Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned
Training Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
£24.99
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT UV Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT UV Short-Sleeve Running Top
£32.99
Nike Challenger
Nike Challenger Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Challenger
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
£34.99
Nike Challenger
Nike Challenger Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Challenger
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-lined Running Shorts
£34.99
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Running Top
Bestseller
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Running Top
£39.99
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
£44.99
NikeCourt Multiplier Cushioned
NikeCourt Multiplier Cushioned Tennis Crew Socks (2 Pairs)
NikeCourt Multiplier Cushioned
Tennis Crew Socks (2 Pairs)
£17.99
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro 365
Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
£27.99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Football Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Football Shorts
£14.99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Top
£14.99
Nike Impossibly Light Windrunner
Nike Impossibly Light Windrunner Men's Running Jacket
Bestseller
Nike Impossibly Light Windrunner
Men's Running Jacket
£99.99
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
£54.99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Dri-FIT Woven Trousers
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Men's Dri-FIT Woven Trousers
£54.99
Jordan Sport Crossover
Jordan Sport Crossover Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Trousers
Bestseller
Jordan Sport Crossover
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Trousers
£64.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Brief Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Brief Shorts
£32.99
Nike Fast
Nike Fast Men's Dri-FIT 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Fast
Men's Dri-FIT 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
£37.99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Men's Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Men's Dri-FIT Football Shorts
£22.99
NikeCourt Multiplier Max
NikeCourt Multiplier Max Tennis Ankle Socks (2 Pairs)
NikeCourt Multiplier Max
Tennis Ankle Socks (2 Pairs)
£17.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
£39.99
Nike (M) One
Nike (M) One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Maternity)
Bestseller
Nike (M) One
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Maternity)
£49.99
Nike Primary
Nike Primary Men's Dri-FIT Versatile Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Primary
Men's Dri-FIT Versatile Tank Top
£39.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
£44.99
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Bestseller
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
£32.99
Nike Swoosh High Support
Nike Swoosh High Support Women's Non-Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
Bestseller
Nike Swoosh High Support
Women's Non-Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
£49.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Shorts
£32.99
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
£54.99
Nike One Relaxed
Nike One Relaxed Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One Relaxed
Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
£37.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
£32.99
Nike Form
Nike Form Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Form
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
£37.99
Nike Dri-FIT
Nike Dri-FIT Men's Fitness T-Shirt
Nike Dri-FIT
Men's Fitness T-Shirt
£27.99
Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
Nike Dri-FIT Challenger Older Kids' (Boys') Training Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
Older Kids' (Boys') Training Shorts
£24.99
Nike Multiplier
Nike Multiplier Running Ankle Socks (2 Pairs)
Nike Multiplier
Running Ankle Socks (2 Pairs)
£17.99
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's Leggings (Plus Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's Leggings (Plus Size)
£39.99
Nike One Relaxed
Nike One Relaxed Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Bestseller
Nike One Relaxed
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
£32.99
Nike Sportswear Essential
Nike Sportswear Essential Women's T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Essential
Women's T-Shirt
£32.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Tight Sleeveless Fitness Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Tight Sleeveless Fitness Top
£32.99
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
£27.99
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
£79.99
Nike
Nike Trail-Running Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Nike
Trail-Running Crew Socks (1 Pair)
£17.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Fold-Over Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Fold-Over Trousers
£54.99
Nike One Swoosh
Nike One Swoosh Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One Swoosh
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
£37.99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Dri-FIT Mesh Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Men's Dri-FIT Mesh Shorts
£37.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Tight Short-Sleeve Fitness Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Tight Short-Sleeve Fitness Top
£32.99
Jordan Sport Crossover
Jordan Sport Crossover Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Sport Crossover
Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie
£64.99
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
£32.99
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Men's Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Men's Shorts
£64.99

Clothes for summer: train at your peak

When the warmer days arrive, our summer clothes help you keep cool. We use light, breathable fabrics that let air circulate around your body. Meanwhile, our streamlined silhouettes set you free to move. Choose vest tops and shorts for minimal coverage. Or go for long-sleeved T-shirts and full-length bottoms for added protection from the sun.


Keep your cool


At Nike, we understand that testing your limits means working up a sweat. That's why our summer clothing range features our acclaimed Dri-FIT material. It uses engineered fibres to wick away moisture from your skin. Next, the fabric transports dampness to the surface so it can dry quickly. This keeps you fresh and focused for longer. For extra comfort, look for pieces with mesh inserts. We place them in high-heat areas to promote improved airflow where you need it most.


Stay protected in the sunshine


So you're a runner. A hiker. A racket-sports player. If your training takes you outside, you need to shield yourself from the sun. Our UV protection clothing for summer helps to block both UVA and UVB rays on the parts of the skin covered by your clothing. Keep an eye out for practical touches like thumbhole sleeves to hold everything in place, and added stretch in the fabric for easy movement.


Performance from the ground up


Build your success on a solid foundation with a pair of pro-quality shoes from our summer apparel. We have outsoles in a range of designs to suit your sport. For hard-surface training, choose lightly textured tread patterns and rubber outsoles. These give you the grip and durability you need to go the distance. Heading into open country? Our hiking and trail running trainers have engineered lugs to keep you stable on uneven terrain. When it comes to cushioning, you'll find responsive foam that soaks up shocks and impact. This helps to reduce fatigue and lower the risk of injury. For a springy, energising feel, look out for footwear with our innovative Nike Air units. These absorb the energy of your movement, then spring back into shape to power you forward into your next stride.


Hardworking summer clothes for future stars


We believe young athletes deserve the same high-quality apparel as the icons who inspire them. That's why we make our kids' clothes for summer using stretchy fabrics that promote a full range of movement. You'll also find moisture-wicking materials so they can shed sweat and excess heat while still staying comfortable. If the weather turns cooler, they can layer up in lightweight pieces that keep out draughts and lock in warmth.


Nike's Move to Zero


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. Ready to join our mission? Look for Nike summer clothing with our Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.