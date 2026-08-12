  1. Running
    2. /
  2. Clothing
    3. /
  3. Trousers & Tights

Older Kids Running Trousers & Tights

(9)
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
£29.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
£22.99
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Boys') Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Older Kids' (Boys') Tights
£32.99
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Woven Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Woven Trousers
£39.99
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Knit Training Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Knit Training Trousers
£32.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Fleece Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Fleece Trousers
£42.99
Nike Multi Stain Repel
Nike Multi Stain Repel Older Kids' Therma-FIT Joggers
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi Stain Repel
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Joggers
£37.99
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
£32.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
£22.99