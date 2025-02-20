  1. Football
Australia Football Shirts & Tops 2023

Australia 2025/26 Match Home
Australia 2025/26 Match Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Authentic Shirt
£124.99
Australia 2025/26 Stadium Home
Australia 2025/26 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
£84.99
Australia 2025/26 Stadium Home
Australia 2025/26 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
£84.99
Australia 2025/26 Match Home
Australia 2025/26 Match Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Authentic Shirt
£124.99
Australia 2025/26 Stadium Home
Australia 2025/26 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
£64.99
Australia 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper
Australia 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
£64.99
Australia 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper
Australia 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
£84.99
Australia 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper
Australia 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
£84.99
Australia 2025/26 Stadium Away
Australia 2025/26 Stadium Away
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
£84.99
Australia 2025/26 Stadium Away
Australia 2025/26 Stadium Away
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
£84.99
Australia 2025/26 Match Away
Australia 2025/26 Match Away
Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Authentic Shirt
£124.99
Australia 2025/26 Stadium Away
Australia 2025/26 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
£64.99

Australia football shirts 2023: performance-ready and sweat-wicking

Whether it's time for a kickabout or a workout, the latest range of Australia football jerseys is ready to step up to the mark. Our Australia shirts are carefully designed to replicate the styles you'll see pros wearing on the pitch. Look out for both home and away versions of the Australia national team shirt, and check the chests for our iconic Swoosh alongside the team's official logo.

Crafted from lightweight fabric, these Australia jerseys feature Nike Dri-FIT technology that works to move sweat away from your skin. That means quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable when the intensity rises. Relaxed shapes and short sleeves across the collection allow easy movement. Plus, smart seams at the collars and cuffs reduce friction in key areas for a smooth feel. You'll also spot options made with recycled polyester—part of Nike's Move to Zero campaign.