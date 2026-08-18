COLE PALMER

COLE PALMER

Cole Palmer

(38)
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
£89.99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
28% off
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit Bottoms
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit Bottoms
£32.99
Nike Therma-FIT Academy
Nike Therma-FIT Academy Older Kids' Football Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Therma-FIT Academy
Older Kids' Football Pants
30% off
"I CREATE FEAR THROUGH MAD SKILL AND DIFFERENT TECHNIQUES".
"I CREATE FEAR THROUGH MAD SKILL AND DIFFERENT TECHNIQUES".
—Cole Palmer
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Men's Dri-FIT Football Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Men's Dri-FIT Football Pants
£54.99
England National Team 2026 Stadium Away
England National Team 2026 Stadium Away Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
England National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
£89.99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Women's Dri-FIT Football Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Women's Dri-FIT Football Top
£22.99
England National Team 2026 Match Home
England National Team 2026 Match Home Women's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
England National Team 2026 Match Home
Women's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
£134.99
England 2026 Stadium Away
England 2026 Stadium Away Baby/Toddler Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
Bestseller
England 2026 Stadium Away
Baby/Toddler Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
£54.99
England 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
England 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
Recycled Materials
England 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
£89.99
England 2026 Stadium Home
England 2026 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
England 2026 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
£49.99
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Home
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Long-Sleeve Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Long-Sleeve Shirt
£99.99
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
£84.99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Women's Dri-FIT Woven Football Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Women's Dri-FIT Woven Football Tracksuit
£74.99
England 2026/27 Academy Backpack
England 2026/27 Academy Backpack Nike Academy Backpack
England 2026/27 Academy Backpack
Nike Academy Backpack
£44.99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Pants
£32.99
England 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
England 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
Sold Out
England 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
£69.99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Women's Dri-FIT Crew-Neck Long-Sleeve Football Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Women's Dri-FIT Crew-Neck Long-Sleeve Football Top
£39.99
England 2026/27 Academy Ball
England 2026/27 Academy Ball Nike Academy Ball
England 2026/27 Academy Ball
Nike Academy Ball
£29.99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Women's Dri-FIT Football Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Women's Dri-FIT Football Pants
£39.99
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Men's Dri-FIT Football 1/2-Zip Drill Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Men's Dri-FIT Football 1/2-Zip Drill Top
£54.99
England 2026/27 Heritage Crossbody
England 2026/27 Heritage Crossbody Nike Heritage Cross-Body
England 2026/27 Heritage Crossbody
Nike Heritage Cross-Body
£27.99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
£54.99
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
£37.99
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shirt
£64.99
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third Women's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shirt
£84.99
England 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
England 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
Sold Out
England 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
£89.99
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Shoes
£109.99
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
£89.99
England National Team 2026 Match Home
England National Team 2026 Match Home Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
England National Team 2026 Match Home
Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
£134.99
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Men's Shoes
£119.99
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Men's shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Men's shoes
£174.99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Top
£16.99
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Joggers
Bestseller
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Joggers
£89.99
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
£69.99
England 2026 Stadium Home
England 2026 Stadium Home Younger Kids' Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
Recycled Materials
England 2026 Stadium Home
Younger Kids' Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
£54.99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve 1/4-Zip Football Drill Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve 1/4-Zip Football Drill Top
£32.99
England National Team 2026 Match Away
England National Team 2026 Match Away Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
England National Team 2026 Match Away
Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
£114.99
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shirt
£64.99
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third Women's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shirt
£84.99
England 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
England 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
Sold Out
England 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
£89.99
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Shoes
£109.99
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
£89.99
England National Team 2026 Match Home
England National Team 2026 Match Home Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
England National Team 2026 Match Home
Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
£134.99
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Men's Shoes
£119.99
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Men's shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Men's shoes
£174.99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Top
£16.99
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Joggers
Bestseller
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Joggers
£89.99
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
£69.99
England 2026 Stadium Home
England 2026 Stadium Home Younger Kids' Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
Recycled Materials
England 2026 Stadium Home
Younger Kids' Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
£54.99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve 1/4-Zip Football Drill Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve 1/4-Zip Football Drill Top
£32.99
England National Team 2026 Match Away
England National Team 2026 Match Away Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
England National Team 2026 Match Away
Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
£114.99

Cole Palmer boots and shirts: fuel your dreams

Unleash your on-field potential with our latest range of Cole Palmer boots and shirts. From after-work kickabouts to midweek training sessions and Saturday league matches, our pro-quality designs help you play at your best. Expect easy silhouettes made for movement, and a choice of boot styles to suit your chosen playing surface. Shopping for an up-and-coming footie star? We have junior-sized kits, so aspiring players can hone their skills in comfort.


Performance from the ground up


Our Cole Palmer boots are built to help you put in your best-ever shift for your team. We have studs in a selection of depths to give you the grip and stability you need to stay in control. Underfoot, our Air Zoom units soak up the impact of each sprint, leap and landing. Look for Cole Palmer football boots with uppers made from Flyknit materials. They're engineered for ultra-lightweight wear, so you feel closer to the ball. You'll also find pairs featuring our sticky Gripknit fabric, which gives you improved control when dribbling and added precision to your strikes.


Power through the cold


Training for your team means showing up in all conditions. That's why our Cole Palmer range includes hardworking layering pieces. We have joggers made from our acclaimed Tech Fleece fabric. It provides excellent insulation from the cold without weighing you down. Plus, its brushed finish feels gentle against your skin. Look out for elastic waistbands and internal drawcords that hold everything in place. For extra protection around your core, we have lightweight jackets that are easy to throw on over your kit.


Play at your peak


Stay cool and collected, no matter how tough the on-pitch action gets, in a Cole Palmer shirt from our latest collection. We make our football strips using our innovative Nike Dri-FIT technology. Engineered fibres draw sweat away from your skin, then disperse it across the surface of the garment. That helps you feel dry and comfortable for longer. Meanwhile, breathable properties in the material promote good air circulation around your body. The result? You can shed excess heat fast. And that leaves you free to focus on your performance.


Nike's Move to Zero


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose Cole Palmer boots and shirts with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content and shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. Plus, since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste.


Celebrate the legend


Cole Palmer's journey began as a grassroots player for NJ Wythenshawe. He was talent-spotted for the Manchester City Academy, initially joining their Under Eights group. After debuting for City in the 2022/23 season, Palmer transferred to Chelsea, where he was named Young Player of the Year and PFA Fans' Player of the Year. Today, he's considered one of the world's best attacking midfielders. His play style combines exceptional playmaking and outstanding creativity. We build our Cole Palmer boots to support and celebrate his controlled dribbling, long-range passes and deadly accuracy from the penalty spot.