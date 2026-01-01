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Nike Younger Kids' Dri-FIT T-Shirt and Crossover Shorts Set - Ghost

Nike

Younger Kids' Dri-FIT T-Shirt and Crossover Shorts Set

£34.99
Free Pick-up
Available for click and collect at checkout

Effortlessly dress your little athlete in this sweet two-piece set. The graphic tee is a boxy fit that creates the look of a crop with a tagless crew neck for fuss-free wear. The matching shorts are enhanced with moisture-wicking Dri-FIT Technology to help keep kids cool and dry while they play, with a stretchy crossover waistband for a comfy fit and a modern look.


  • Colour Shown: Ghost
  • Style: IW1820-055

Nike

£34.99

Effortlessly dress your little athlete in this sweet two-piece set. The graphic tee is a boxy fit that creates the look of a crop with a tagless crew neck for fuss-free wear. The matching shorts are enhanced with moisture-wicking Dri-FIT Technology to help keep kids cool and dry while they play, with a stretchy crossover waistband for a comfy fit and a modern look.

Product details

  • Tee: 60% cotton/40% polyester. Shorts: 100% polyester. Undershorts: 88% polyester/12% elastane
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Ghost
  • Style: IW1820-055

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size 6 and is 3′7″ (109cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Younger Kids' Dri-FIT T-Shirt and Crossover Shorts Set

    Nike

    £34.99

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