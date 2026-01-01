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Nike Younger Kids' Dri-FIT Miler Top and Shorts Set - Black

Nike

Younger Kids' Dri-FIT Miler Top and Shorts Set

£32.99
Black
Light Liquid Lime
Free Pick-up
Available for click and collect at checkout

Whether it's on the court, the field or the playground, this two-piece set is essential for play. It's boosted with moisture-wicking Dri-FIT technology to help keep kids cool and dry while they play. The knit tee features reflective trim and has a tagless crew neck for fuss-free wear, while the woven shorts have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit.


  • Colour Shown: Black
  • Style: IU5337-010

Nike

£32.99

Whether it's on the court, the field or the playground, this two-piece set is essential for play. It's boosted with moisture-wicking Dri-FIT technology to help keep kids cool and dry while they play. The knit tee features reflective trim and has a tagless crew neck for fuss-free wear, while the woven shorts have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit.

Product Details

  • 100% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black
  • Style: IU5337-010

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size 4 and is 3′6″ (107cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Younger Kids' Dri-FIT Miler Top and Shorts Set

    Nike

    £32.99

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