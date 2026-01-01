Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite Firm-Ground Football Boots

Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite

£185.49 £264.99 30% off

Push the limits on the field with the Nike United Phantom 6 Elite. Designed for wildly accurate players, like Sophia Wilson and Deyna Castellanos, it sharpens your precision with revolutionary Gripknit for pinpoint strikes and a refined Cyclone 360 plate for aggressive cuts.

Behind the design

The Nike United collection celebrates wildly accurate athletes like Sophia Wilson and Deyna Castellanos. We paired rich Burgundy tones with animal-print-inspired graphics to represent how they attack on the field and go beyond what's possible.

Ball touch for clean strikes

Nike Gripknit, a sticky texture that provides grip where you need it, gives you the control you need for ultimate precision. It provides equal grip in wet or dry conditions.

Traction for the pitch

Strategically placed in the forefoot, the Cyclone 360 circular traction pattern helps you plant and pivot with speed.

Natural fit

The shoe frame gives you a more natural fit, especially in the toe box. It helps mould to your foot and brings you closer to the ball for even better boot-to-ball strikes. The Dynamic Fit collar wraps your ankle in soft, stretchy Flyknit material for a secure feel. The ghost lacing system covers your laces once you tie up to help limit distractions.