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Turkey 2026 Academy Pro Short-Sleeve Top Men's Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top - Sport Red/Black/White

Turkey 2026 Academy Pro Short-Sleeve top

Men's Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top

£27.99
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Built for football training, this Academy top feels ultralight and cool, with side mesh panels for extra airflow. Its slim fit gives a distraction-free feel as you push the pace through every drill and practice game.


  • Colour Shown: Sport Red/Black/White
  • Style: IR0469-614

Turkey 2026 Academy Pro Short-Sleeve top

£27.99

Built for football training, this Academy top feels ultralight and cool, with side mesh panels for extra airflow. Its slim fit gives a distraction-free feel as you push the pace through every drill and practice game.

Benefits

Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.

Product Details

  • 100% polyester
  • Colour Shown: Sport Red/Black/White
  • Style: IR0469-614

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′2″ (188cm approx.)
    • Slim fit: sleek and tailored
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

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    Turkey 2026 Academy Pro Short-Sleeve Top Men's Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top

    Turkey 2026 Academy Pro Short-Sleeve top

    £27.99

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