Turkey 2026 Academy Pro Drill Top
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Drill Top
Built for football training, this lightweight drill top has side mesh panels for extra airflow and a cool, breathable feel. Its sweat-wicking Dri-FIT fabric, slim fit and 1/4-zip design come together for a distraction-free feel as you push the pace through every drill and practice game.
- Colour Shown: Sport Red/Black/White
- Style: IR0472-614
Turkey 2026 Academy Pro Drill Top
Built for football training, this lightweight drill top has side mesh panels for extra airflow and a cool, breathable feel. Its sweat-wicking Dri-FIT fabric, slim fit and 1/4-zip design come together for a distraction-free feel as you push the pace through every drill and practice game.
Benefits
Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
Product details
- 100% polyester
- Colour Shown: Sport Red/Black/White
- Style: IR0472-614
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 4′11″ (150cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
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Turkey 2026 Academy Pro Drill Top