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Nike Toddler 2-Piece Club Fleece Set - Black

Nike

Toddler 2-Piece Club Fleece Set

£34.99
Black
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Looking for an easy way to outfit your little one in cosy, casual style? This two-piece set, made of soft and warm fleece fabric, has you both covered. The pullover hoodie is roomy enough to layer over a tee or tank and the matching tapered trousers have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit that will last your child all day, all play.


  • Colour Shown: Black
  • Style: FZ1860-010

Nike

£34.99

Looking for an easy way to outfit your little one in cosy, casual style? This two-piece set, made of soft and warm fleece fabric, has you both covered. The pullover hoodie is roomy enough to layer over a tee or tank and the matching tapered trousers have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit that will last your child all day, all play.

Product details

  • 60% cotton/40% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black
  • Style: FZ1860-010

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size 36—48M and is 3'2" (97cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Toddler 2-Piece Club Fleece Set

    Nike

    £34.99

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