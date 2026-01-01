Nike
Toddler 2-Piece Club Fleece Set
Looking for an easy way to outfit your little one in cosy, casual style? This two-piece set, made of soft and warm fleece fabric, has you both covered. The pullover hoodie is roomy enough to layer over a tee or tank and the matching tapered trousers have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit that will last your child all day, all play.
- Colour Shown: Black
- Style: FZ1860-010
Nike
Looking for an easy way to outfit your little one in cosy, casual style? This two-piece set, made of soft and warm fleece fabric, has you both covered. The pullover hoodie is roomy enough to layer over a tee or tank and the matching tapered trousers have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit that will last your child all day, all play.
Product details
- 60% cotton/40% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black
- Style: FZ1860-010
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size 36—48M and is 3'2" (97cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
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