Nike Swim HydraStrong Fly
Women's Racerback One Piece
Get the racerback swimsuit that doesn't skimp on performance. The classic-cut leg and full-bottom coverage provide maximum comfort and narrow straps offer medium support. The fully lined Nike HydraStrong fabric provides long-lasting durability, so you can focus on hitting your personal best.
- Colour Shown: Black/White/White
- Style: IU3119-015
Nike Swim HydraStrong Fly
Get the racerback swimsuit that doesn't skimp on performance. The classic-cut leg and full-bottom coverage provide maximum comfort and narrow straps offer medium support. The fully lined Nike HydraStrong fabric provides long-lasting durability, so you can focus on hitting your personal best.
Benefits
- Nike HydraStrong fabric provides long-lasting durability, swim after swim.
- Fully lined for better fit, comfort and a secure feel.
- Narrow straps offer comfort and provide medium support.
- Classic-cut leg sits right above the hips and balances function and comfort.
- The flat-seam construction helps reduce chafing.
Product Details
- Full-bottom coverage
- Embroidered Swoosh
- Body: 51% recycled polyester, 49% (PBT) polyester (chlorine resistant); lining: 100% recycled polyester
- HAND WASH COLD SEPARATELY. AFTER EACH WEAR. NON-CHLORINE BLEACH. LINE DRY. DO NOT IRON. DO NOT DRY-CLEAN. DO NOT STORE WET.
- Colour Shown: Black/White/White
- Style: IU3119-015
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size S and is 5'9" (175cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
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Nike Swim HydraStrong Fly