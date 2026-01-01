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Nike Swim Effortless Essential
Older Kids' (Girls') Triangle Bikini Set
£37.99
Available for click and collect at checkout
Free Pick-up
Summer fun starts with this fully lined bikini set. The classic triangle bikini top is pool party ready with adjustable straps and the bottoms feature a mid-rise waist and full-bottom coverage.
- Colour Shown: Light Thistle/White
- Style: IQ7790-569
Nike Swim Effortless Essential
£37.99
Summer fun starts with this fully lined bikini set. The classic triangle bikini top is pool party ready with adjustable straps and the bottoms feature a mid-rise waist and full-bottom coverage.
Product Details
- Body: 80% nylon, 20% elastane (chlorine resistant); liner: 100% polyester
- HAND WASH COLD SEPARATELY.
- AFTER EACH WEAR.
- NON-CHLORINE BLEACH.
- LINE DRY.
- DO NOT IRON.
- DO NOT DRY-CLEAN.
- DO NOT STORE WET.
- Colour Shown: Light Thistle/White
- Style: IQ7790-569
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 5′1″ (154cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
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Nike Swim Effortless Essential
£37.99