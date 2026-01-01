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Nike Swim Effortless Essential Older Kids' (Girls') Triangle Bikini Set - Light Thistle/White

Nike Swim Effortless Essential

Older Kids' (Girls') Triangle Bikini Set

£37.99
Free Pick-up
Available for click and collect at checkout

Summer fun starts with this fully lined bikini set. The classic triangle bikini top is pool party ready with adjustable straps and the bottoms feature a mid-rise waist and full-bottom coverage.


  • Colour Shown: Light Thistle/White
  • Style: IQ7790-569

Nike Swim Effortless Essential

£37.99

Summer fun starts with this fully lined bikini set. The classic triangle bikini top is pool party ready with adjustable straps and the bottoms feature a mid-rise waist and full-bottom coverage.

Product Details

  • Body: 80% nylon, 20% elastane (chlorine resistant); liner: 100% polyester
  • HAND WASH COLD SEPARATELY.
  • AFTER EACH WEAR.
  • NON-CHLORINE BLEACH.
  • LINE DRY.
  • DO NOT IRON.
  • DO NOT DRY-CLEAN.
  • DO NOT STORE WET.
  • Colour Shown: Light Thistle/White
  • Style: IQ7790-569

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 5′1″ (154cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Swim Effortless Essential Older Kids' (Girls') Triangle Bikini Set

    Nike Swim Effortless Essential

    £37.99

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