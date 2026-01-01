Nike Running Gilet (5L)

Gear up and hit the trail running in this lightweight, sweat-wicking trail gilet. The close-fit design helps reduce bouncing and keeps your things secure without the bulk. It's loaded with plenty of storage options, including woven loops and removable bungees on the back for your poles. A cinch closure on the front lets you adjust your fit.

Colour Shown: Black/Sail/Sail

Style: IQ6691-077