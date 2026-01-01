Recycled Materials
Nike
Running Gilet (5L)
This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres
Gear up and hit the trail running in this lightweight, sweat-wicking trail gilet. The close-fit design helps reduce bouncing and keeps your things secure without the bulk. It's loaded with plenty of storage options, including woven loops and removable bungees on the back for your poles. A cinch closure on the front lets you adjust your fit.
- Colour Shown: Black/Sail/Sail
- Style: IQ6691-077
Nike
Gear up and hit the trail running in this lightweight, sweat-wicking trail gilet. The close-fit design helps reduce bouncing and keeps your things secure without the bulk. It's loaded with plenty of storage options, including woven loops and removable bungees on the back for your poles. A cinch closure on the front lets you adjust your fit.
Benefits
- Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
- The hydration pocket on the back can hold a 2L vertical bladder (bladder not included).
Product Details
- Body: 53% nylon/47% polyester. Lining: 84% nylon/16% elastane.
- Includes a key hook and whistle
- Reflective design elements
- This product is not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Sail/Sail
- Style: IQ6691-077
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size L and is 6′3″ (191cm approx.)
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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