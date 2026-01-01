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Nike
Reversible Yoga Mat (4mm)
£44.99
Available for click and collect at checkout
Free Pick-up
Get lost in your flow with this reversible yoga mat. Its grippy surface helps stop you from sliding out of poses while its lightweight and portable design lets you easily carry it from home to the studio and back again.
- Colour Shown: Anthracite/Medium Grey
- Style: FZ7428-012
Nike
£44.99
Get lost in your flow with this reversible yoga mat. Its grippy surface helps stop you from sliding out of poses while its lightweight and portable design lets you easily carry it from home to the studio and back again.
Product details
- 4mm thick
- 66cm x 180cm (approx.)
- 80% thermoplastic elastomer/20% polyethylene
- Spot clean
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Anthracite/Medium Grey
- Style: FZ7428-012
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
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Nike
£44.99