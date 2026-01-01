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Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit - Midnight Navy/University Red/White/White

Recycled Materials

Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro

Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit

£64.99
This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.
Free Pick-up
Available for click and collect at checkout

This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres

After conquering the basics, take your skills to the next level. A classic, traditional fit works together with moisture-wicking technology to help keep you cool when your training heats up.


  • Colour Shown: Midnight Navy/University Red/White/White
  • Style: II1700-410

Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro

£64.99

After conquering the basics, take your skills to the next level. A classic, traditional fit works together with moisture-wicking technology to help keep you cool when your training heats up.

Product Details

  • 100% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Midnight Navy/University Red/White/White
  • Style: II1700-410

Size & Fit

    • Female model is wearing size S and is 5'0" (152cm approx.)
    • Male model is wearing size S and is 4'6" (137cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

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    Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit

    Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro

    £64.99

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