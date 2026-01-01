Nike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Everyday Cotton Printed Boxer Briefs (3-Pack)
These boxer briefs are where performance wear starts. They are made from stretchy cotton knit fabric and enhanced with moisture-wicking Dri-FIT Technology to help you stay cool and dry as you move throughout the day. The elastic waistband provides a comfy fit and the closed, two-layer pouch offers support where you need it.
- Colour Shown: Black/White
- Style: DZ2529-010
Nike
These boxer briefs are where performance wear starts. They are made from stretchy cotton knit fabric and enhanced with moisture-wicking Dri-FIT Technology to help you stay cool and dry as you move throughout the day. The elastic waistband provides a comfy fit and the closed, two-layer pouch offers support where you need it.
Product Details
- Includes 3 pairs of boxer briefs
- 95% cotton/5% elastane
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/White
- Style: DZ2529-010
Size & Fit
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
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