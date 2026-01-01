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Nike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Everyday Cotton Printed Boxer Briefs (3-Pack) - Black/White

Nike

Older Kids' Dri-FIT Everyday Cotton Printed Boxer Briefs (3-Pack)

£22.99
Black/White
Dark Grey Heather/Black
Dark Grey Heather
Free Pick-up
Available for click and collect at checkout

These boxer briefs are where performance wear starts. They are made from stretchy cotton knit fabric and enhanced with moisture-wicking Dri-FIT Technology to help you stay cool and dry as you move throughout the day. The elastic waistband provides a comfy fit and the closed, two-layer pouch offers support where you need it.


  • Colour Shown: Black/White
  • Style: DZ2529-010

Nike

£22.99

These boxer briefs are where performance wear starts. They are made from stretchy cotton knit fabric and enhanced with moisture-wicking Dri-FIT Technology to help you stay cool and dry as you move throughout the day. The elastic waistband provides a comfy fit and the closed, two-layer pouch offers support where you need it.

Product Details

  • Includes 3 pairs of boxer briefs
  • 95% cotton/5% elastane
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/White
  • Style: DZ2529-010

Size & Fit

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Everyday Cotton Printed Boxer Briefs (3-Pack)

    Nike

    £22.99

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