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Nike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Colour Waistband Cotton Boxer Briefs (3-Pack)
£22.99
Whether you're at school, the gym or on the court, these boxer briefs are where performance wear starts. They are made from breathable stretch cotton jersey, the stretchy waistband provides a comfy fit and the closed, two-layer pouch offers support where you need it.
- Colour Shown: Energy
- Style: IZ7488-300
Nike
£22.99
Whether you're at school, the gym or on the court, these boxer briefs are where performance wear starts. They are made from breathable stretch cotton jersey, the stretchy waistband provides a comfy fit and the closed, two-layer pouch offers support where you need it.
Product Details
- Includes 3 pairs of boxer briefs
- 95% cotton/5% elastane
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Energy
- Style: IZ7488-300
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
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Nike
£22.99