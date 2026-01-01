Nike Jr. Phantom 6 High Academy
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
The world doesn't know your name … yet. Make sure they never forget it with the Phantom 6 Academy. It sharpens your precision with a NikeSkin ball touch zone, located where you need it for clean strikes. The texture helps you take advantage of scoring opportunities by bringing your foot closer to the ball.
- Colour Shown: Multi-Colour/Black
- Style: IH1789-901
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 High Academy
The world doesn't know your name … yet. Make sure they never forget it with the Phantom 6 Academy. It sharpens your precision with a NikeSkin ball touch zone, located where you need it for clean strikes. The texture helps you take advantage of scoring opportunities by bringing your foot closer to the ball.
Ball touch for clean strikes
An expanded touch zone, powered by engineered mesh, brings your foot closer to the ball. This means you get better control while dribbling and passing, even in wet or dry conditions.
Fast Traction
Strategically placed in the forefoot, the Cyclone 360 circular traction pattern helps you plant and pivot with speed.
Natural fit
The shoe frame gives you a more natural fit, especially in the toe box. It helps mould to your foot and brings you closer to the ball for even better boot-to-ball strikes. The Dynamic Fit collar wraps your ankle in a soft, stretchy material for a secure feel.
Product Details
- For use on natural and synthetic surfaces
- Cushioned sockliner
- Colour Shown: Multi-Colour/Black
- Style: IH1789-901
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
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Nike Jr. Phantom 6 High Academy