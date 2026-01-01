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Jordan Sport Hoop Fleece Men's Pullover Hoodie - True Blue

Jordan Sport Hoop Fleece

Men's Pullover Hoodie

£89.99
True Blue
Black
Grey Heather
Select SizeSize Guide
Free Pick-up
Available for click and collect at checkout

Look and feel fresh on and off the court in our premium, lightweight fleece. Smooth both inside and outside, this hoodie gives you plenty of warmth without adding bulk. Plus, its sweat-wicking fabric helps you stay dry and comfortable when things heat up.


  • Colour Shown: True Blue
  • Style: IM7551-485

Jordan Sport Hoop Fleece

£89.99

Look and feel fresh on and off the court in our premium, lightweight fleece. Smooth both inside and outside, this hoodie gives you plenty of warmth without adding bulk. Plus, its sweat-wicking fabric helps you stay dry and comfortable when things heat up.

Benefits

Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.

Product Details

  • Body: 69% cotton/31% polyester. Hood lining: 69% cotton/31% polyester.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: True Blue
  • Style: IM7551-485

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′2″ (188cm approx.)
    • Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

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    Jordan Sport Hoop Fleece Men's Pullover Hoodie

    Jordan Sport Hoop Fleece

    £89.99

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