Nike Fairway Fresh
Men's Loose Golf Cardigan
Some courses are tough no matter how you look at them. Inspired by the topography found at one of England's finest courses, the tartan print on this cosy cardigan reimagines camo through a golf lens. Its roomy fit and soft, double-knit construction make it a go-to on and off the course.
- Colour Shown: Light Orewood Brown/Diffused Blue
- Style: IO0687-104
Nike Fairway Fresh
Some courses are tough no matter how you look at them. Inspired by the topography found at one of England's finest courses, the tartan print on this cosy cardigan reimagines camo through a golf lens. Its roomy fit and soft, double-knit construction make it a go-to on and off the course.
Benefits
- Midweight jacquard knit fabric has a smooth, warm feel and subtle drape.
- All-over print takes a bird's-eye view of some of golf's most memorable holes.
Product Details
- Button closure
- 70% polyester/10% acrylic/10% rayon/7% wool/3% spandex.
- Hand-wash cold
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Light Orewood Brown/Diffused Blue
- Style: IO0687-104
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 6′2″ (188cm approx.)
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
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