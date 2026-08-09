 
image 1 of 4
Highly Rated
Nike Everyday Lightweight Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs) - Multi-Colour

Nike Everyday Lightweight

Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)

£14.99
Multi-Colour
Black/White
White/Black
Select SizeSize Guide
Free Pick-up
Available for click and collect at checkout

Power through your workout with the Nike Everyday Socks. Soft yarns with sweat-wicking technology help keep your feet comfortable and dry.


  • Colour Shown: Multi-Colour
  • Style: SX7676-964

Nike Everyday Lightweight

£14.99

SWEAT-WICKING COMFORT.

Power through your workout with the Nike Everyday Socks. Soft yarns with sweat-wicking technology help keep your feet comfortable and dry.

Benefits

  • Dri-FIT technology helps your feet stay dry and comfortable.
  • Crew silhouette covers your ankle and lower calf.
  • Ribbed cuffs help keep the socks in place.
  • Arch band provides a supportive feel.

Product details

  • 60% cotton/37% polyester/3% polyurethane
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Multi-Colour
  • Style: SX7676-964

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (220)

4.1 stars

  • Good quality

    KatieM960608855

    Nice clean white pair of socks with a prominent black signature Nike logo at the top. They appear to be great quality, and seem to feel like they will be very durable.

  • Mid

    George

    Material was a lot thinner than I expected from Nike. ASOS branded socks are better.

  • Ernest3834054

    I love it. It’s so perfect. Will recommend

Nike Everyday Lightweight Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)

Nike Everyday Lightweight

£14.99

Complete the look

Item 3 of 92