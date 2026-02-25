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Highly Rated
Nike Everyday Lightweight Training Ankle Socks (3 Pairs) - Black/White

Nike Everyday Lightweight

Training Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)

£14.99
Black/White
White/Black
Multi-Colour
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Free Pick-up
Available for click and collect at checkout

Power through your workout with the Nike Everyday Lightweight Socks. Soft yarns with sweat-wicking technology help keep your feet comfortable and dry.


  • Colour Shown: Black/White
  • Style: SX7677-010

Nike Everyday Lightweight

£14.99

SWEAT-WICKING COMFORT.

Power through your workout with the Nike Everyday Lightweight Socks. Soft yarns with sweat-wicking technology help keep your feet comfortable and dry.

Benefits

  • Dri-FIT Technology helps your feet stay dry and comfortable.
  • Ribbed cuffs help keep the socks in place.
  • Arch band provides a supportive feel.

Product details

  • Fabric: Solid: 61% cotton/36% polyester/3% polyurethane. Heather: 58% cotton/40% polyester/2% polyurethane.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/White
  • Style: SX7677-010

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (130)

4.2 stars

  • Geat socks

    Emi G

    Love these socks

  • Too thin

    Emma

    Thin and tight around the top of my foot. Get the everyday cushioned training ones instead.

  • Poor quality.

    Jayjay

    Look cute but really bad quality. Within a couple of months I had holes on multiple places.

Nike Everyday Lightweight Training Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)

Nike Everyday Lightweight

£14.99

Complete the look

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