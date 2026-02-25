Nike Everyday Lightweight Training Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)

Geat socks
Emi G
Love these socks
Power through your workout with the Nike Everyday Lightweight Socks. Soft yarns with sweat-wicking technology help keep your feet comfortable and dry.
Nike Everyday Lightweight
SWEAT-WICKING COMFORT.
Power through your workout with the Nike Everyday Lightweight Socks. Soft yarns with sweat-wicking technology help keep your feet comfortable and dry.
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
4.2 stars
Geat socks
Emi G
Love these socks
Too thin
Emma
Thin and tight around the top of my foot. Get the everyday cushioned training ones instead.
Poor quality.
Jayjay
Look cute but really bad quality. Within a couple of months I had holes on multiple places.
Nike Everyday Lightweight