Nike Everyday Elevated Sport
Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Upgrade your everyday. We took our signature socks and elevated them in every way. From softer yarns that retain their shape, cloud-like cushioning for ultimate comfort and an updated fit that will stay snug—they make every step a getaway.
- Colour Shown: Multi-Colour
- Style: IH8535-901
Nike Everyday Elevated Sport
Upgrade your everyday. We took our signature socks and elevated them in every way. From softer yarns that retain their shape, cloud-like cushioning for ultimate comfort and an updated fit that will stay snug—they make every step a getaway.
Benefits
- Dri-FIT technology helps keep your feet dry and comfortable.
- Cushioning under the forefoot and heel helps soften the impact of your workout.
- Breathable mesh on the top of the foot provides extra ventilation.
- A band around the arch feels snug and supportive.
- Reinforced heel and toe are made to last.
- We've knitted the size into the bottom of the sock to help prevent laundry mix-ups.
Product Details
- 97% polyester/3% elastane
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Multi-Colour
- Style: IH8535-901
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size L and is 6′0″ (183cm approx.)
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
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Nike Everyday Elevated Sport