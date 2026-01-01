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Nike Everyday Elevated Sport Crew Socks (3 Pairs) - Multi-Colour

Nike Everyday Elevated Sport

Crew Socks (3 Pairs)

£17.99
Select SizeSize Guide
Free Pick-up
Available for click and collect at checkout

Upgrade your everyday. We took our signature socks and elevated them in every way. From softer yarns that retain their shape, cloud-like cushioning for ultimate comfort and an updated fit that will stay snug—they make every step a getaway.


  • Colour Shown: Multi-Colour
  • Style: IH8535-901

Nike Everyday Elevated Sport

£17.99

Upgrade your everyday. We took our signature socks and elevated them in every way. From softer yarns that retain their shape, cloud-like cushioning for ultimate comfort and an updated fit that will stay snug—they make every step a getaway.

Benefits

  • Dri-FIT technology helps keep your feet dry and comfortable.
  • Cushioning under the forefoot and heel helps soften the impact of your workout.
  • Breathable mesh on the top of the foot provides extra ventilation.
  • A band around the arch feels snug and supportive.
  • Reinforced heel and toe are made to last.
  • We've knitted the size into the bottom of the sock to help prevent laundry mix-ups.

Product Details

  • 97% polyester/3% elastane
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Multi-Colour
  • Style: IH8535-901

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size L and is 6′0″ (183cm approx.)
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Everyday Elevated Sport Crew Socks (3 Pairs)

    Nike Everyday Elevated Sport

    £17.99

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