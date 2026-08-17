Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (6 Pairs)

Gail27361104
My granddaughter loved them loved the colors
Upgrade your everyday. We took our signature socks and elevated them in every way. From softer yarns that retain their shape, cloud-like cushioning for ultimate comfort and an updated fit that will stay snug—they make every step a getaway.
Nike Everyday Elevated
Upgrade your everyday. We took our signature socks and elevated them in every way. From softer yarns that retain their shape, cloud-like cushioning for ultimate comfort and an updated fit that will stay snug—they make every step a getaway.
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
4.8 stars
Gail27361104
My granddaughter loved them loved the colors
Nike Crew socks
Bethany9116a054ac9a4478ba97a0272c28dccc
The socks are really comfortable and thanks for your help!!!
High quality Nike Socks
Schema 12
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] These socks are so comfortable and are very popular. Nike is. Top of line product
Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
#productsprovidedbynike
Nike Everyday Elevated