Nike Everyday Elevated
Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Upgrade your everyday. We took our signature socks and elevated them in every way. From softer yarns that retain their shape, cloud-like cushioning for ultimate comfort and an updated fit that will stay snug—they make every step a getaway. Nike Basketball graphics add a luxe, hoops finish.
- Colour Shown: White
- Style: IH8631-901
Nike Everyday Elevated
Upgrade your everyday. We took our signature socks and elevated them in every way. From softer yarns that retain their shape, cloud-like cushioning for ultimate comfort and an updated fit that will stay snug—they make every step a getaway. Nike Basketball graphics add a luxe, hoops finish.
Benefits
- Cushioning at the heel and ball of the foot has a plush feel.
- Engineered arch support and an updated fit hug your foot for a comfortable, stay-put feel.
- Reinforced toe and heel are designed to stand up to daily wear and tear.
- Nike Dri-FIT Technology helps keep your feet dry and comfortable.
- Full mesh on top of the foot adds breathability.
- Size stitched underfoot prevents pairing mix ups.
Product Details
- Nike Basketball graphic
- 65% cotton/32% polyester/3% elastane.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: White
- Style: IH8631-901
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
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Nike Everyday Elevated