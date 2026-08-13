 
image 1 of 6
Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (3 Pairs) - Multi-Colour

Nike Everyday Elevated

Crew Socks (3 Pairs)

£17.99
Multi-Colour
Multi-Colour
Multi-Colour
Black
Select SizeSize Guide
Free Pick-up
Available for click and collect at checkout

Upgrade your everyday. We took our signature socks and elevated them in every way. From softer yarns that retain their shape, cloud-like cushioning for ultimate comfort and an updated fit that will stay snug—they make every step a getaway.


  • Colour Shown: Multi-Colour
  • Style: IM7949-901

Nike Everyday Elevated

£17.99

Upgrade your everyday. We took our signature socks and elevated them in every way. From softer yarns that retain their shape, cloud-like cushioning for ultimate comfort and an updated fit that will stay snug—they make every step a getaway.

Benefits

  • Cushioning at the heel and ball of the foot has a plush feel.
  • Engineered arch support and an updated fit hug your foot for a comfortable, stay-put feel.
  • Reinforced toe and heel are designed to stand up to daily wear and tear.
  • Nike Dri-FIT Technology helps keep your feet dry and comfortable.
  • Full mesh on top of the foot adds breathability.
  • Size stitched underfoot prevents pairing mix ups.

Product Details

  • 67% cotton/30% polyester/3% elastane.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Multi-Colour
  • Style: IM7949-901

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (4)

3.5 stars

  • Quality at a fair price

    Denis650120353

    Can’t do wrong really quality Sox at fair price

  • Good Socks

    Kathy99600056

    Fix's my husband perfect. He kept getting the 12 which was not his size so they wouldn't last. These fit great and there's still room in them so he shouldn't have a problem. These make it easier to find the matches. lol.

  • Downgrade from Everyday Essential

    NicholasL102272594

    Everyday Elevated have more cushion than the previous Everyday Essential socks but if I wanted that I’d just buy Elite socks or something purposefully more durable/cushioned. I loved the Everyday Essential line and I think these are a downgrade. My feet are sweating more in these and I don’t need super thick socks to just wear casually.

Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (3 Pairs)

Nike Everyday Elevated

£17.99

Complete the look

Item 3 of 75