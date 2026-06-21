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Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (2 Pairs) - Multi-Colour

Nike Everyday Elevated

Crew Socks (2 Pairs)

£16.99
Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (2 Pairs) - Multi-Colour
Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (2 Pairs) - Multi-Colour
Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (2 Pairs) - Multi-Colour
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Available for click and collect at checkout

Upgrade your everyday. We took our signature socks and elevated them in every way. From softer yarns that retain their shape, cloud-like cushioning for ultimate comfort and an updated fit that will stay snug—they make every step a getaway.


  • Colour Shown: Multi-Colour
  • Style: IH8525-901

Nike Everyday Elevated

£16.99

Upgrade your everyday. We took our signature socks and elevated them in every way. From softer yarns that retain their shape, cloud-like cushioning for ultimate comfort and an updated fit that will stay snug—they make every step a getaway.

Benefits

  • Cushioning at the heel and ball of the foot has a plush feel.
  • Engineered arch support and an updated fit hug your foot for a comfortable, stay-put feel.
  • Reinforced toe and heel are designed to stand up to daily wear and tear.
  • Nike Dri-FIT Technology helps keep your feet dry and comfortable.
  • Full mesh on top of the foot adds breathability.
  • Size stitched underfoot prevents pairing mix ups.

Product Details

  • 59% cotton/37% polyester/2% elastane/1% nylon
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Multi-Colour
  • Style: IH8525-901

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (2)

5 stars

  • Love it but if they were dri-fit even better

    shyheime888721386

    I love the style of it It match what with i worn yesterday beautiful with a kiss Would have been also dope if they were dri-fit

  • Stylish

    sherazh281184310

    Stylish and comfy, fit perfect and a snug fit

Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (2 Pairs)

Nike Everyday Elevated

£16.99

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