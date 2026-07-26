Nike Everyday Elevated Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)

like the emblem..........
ChrisG960103187
seem like they run small...or my feet grown..............
Upgrade your everyday. We took our signature socks and elevated them in every way. From softer yarns that retain their shape, cloud-like cushioning for ultimate comfort and an updated fit that will stay snug—they make every step a getaway. Nike Court graphics serve match style beyond the court.
Nike Everyday Elevated
Upgrade your everyday. We took our signature socks and elevated them in every way. From softer yarns that retain their shape, cloud-like cushioning for ultimate comfort and an updated fit that will stay snug—they make every step a getaway. Nike Court graphics serve match style beyond the court.
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
4.3 stars
like the emblem..........
ChrisG960103187
seem like they run small...or my feet grown..............
Absolutely brilliant sock.
EDENj260940973
Absolutely love these. Incredibly comfortable and light. I forgot I was wearing them they are that good. I would very highly recommend. Great design.
Nike Everyday Elevated Ankle Socks
AG907
These socks are very well made, I could wers them everyday.
Nike Everyday Elevated