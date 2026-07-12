Nike Everyday Cushioned Training Crew Socks (6 Pairs)

Great product
Christopherc4bdbdcce4a54e8c828807de3ec5b6b7
True size wear really well great product
Power through your workout with the Nike Everyday Cushioned Socks. The thick terry sole gives you extra comfort for foot drills and lifts, while a ribbed arch band wraps your midfoot for a supportive feel.
Nike Everyday Cushioned
COMFORT AND SUPPORT.
Power through your workout with the Nike Everyday Cushioned Socks. The thick terry sole gives you extra comfort for foot drills and lifts, while a ribbed arch band wraps your midfoot for a supportive feel.
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
4.5 stars
Great product
Christopherc4bdbdcce4a54e8c828807de3ec5b6b7
True size wear really well great product
Value for your money
devff627badf35b45e19dd0992e404d9d6f
Comfortable i love Nike always wearing Nike shoes and socks
Nike Socks
nic8
comfy sports socks that wash well and last longer than normal ones
Nike Everyday Cushioned