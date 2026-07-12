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Highly Rated
Nike Everyday Cushioned Training Crew Socks (6 Pairs) - Carbon Heather/Black

Nike Everyday Cushioned

Training Crew Socks (6 Pairs)

£22.99
Carbon Heather/Black
White/Black
Black/White
Multi-Colour
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Power through your workout with the Nike Everyday Cushioned Socks. The thick terry sole gives you extra comfort for foot drills and lifts, while a ribbed arch band wraps your midfoot for a supportive feel.


  • Colour Shown: Carbon Heather/Black
  • Style: SX7666-064

Nike Everyday Cushioned

£22.99

COMFORT AND SUPPORT.

Power through your workout with the Nike Everyday Cushioned Socks. The thick terry sole gives you extra comfort for foot drills and lifts, while a ribbed arch band wraps your midfoot for a supportive feel.

Benefits

  • Dri-FIT Technology helps keep your feet dry and comfortable.
  • Thick terry sole provides comfort and impact absorption.
  • Ribbed arch band offers a supportive feel.
  • Crew silhouette covers your ankle and lower calf.

Product Details

  • Fabric: 67% cotton/30% polyester/2% elastane/1% nylon
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Carbon Heather/Black
  • Style: SX7666-064

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (446)

4.5 stars

  • Great product

    Christopherc4bdbdcce4a54e8c828807de3ec5b6b7

    True size wear really well great product

  • Value for your money

    devff627badf35b45e19dd0992e404d9d6f

    Comfortable i love Nike always wearing Nike shoes and socks

  • Nike Socks

    nic8

    comfy sports socks that wash well and last longer than normal ones

Nike Everyday Cushioned Training Crew Socks (6 Pairs)

Nike Everyday Cushioned

£22.99

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