 
image 1 of 5
England Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pants - Work Blue/White

England Tech Fleece

Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pants

£69.99
This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.
Free Pick-up
Available for click and collect at checkout

Our premium, lightweight Tech fleece—smooth both inside and out—gives you plenty of warmth without adding bulk, letting you rep your team no matter the temp.


  • Colour Shown: Work Blue/White
  • Style: IB7869-486

England Tech Fleece

£69.99

Our premium, lightweight Tech fleece—smooth both inside and out—gives you plenty of warmth without adding bulk, letting you rep your team no matter the temp.

Product Details

  • Body: 53% cotton/47% polyester. Pocket bag, knuckle side: 100% cotton
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Work Blue/White
  • Style: IB7869-486

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size S and is 4′7″ (138cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
    • Full length: falls below the ankle
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (0)

No reviews

Have your say. Be the first to review the England Tech Fleece.

    England Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pants

    England Tech Fleece

    £69.99

    Complete the look

    Item 3 of 7