image 1 of 6
England Tech Fleece
Men's Nike Football Joggers
£104.99
Stay comfy while you root for your team in these England joggers. Made from our premium, lightweight Tech Fleece—smooth both inside and out—they give you plenty of warmth without adding bulk.
- Colour Shown: Work Blue/White
- Style: IB6412-486
England Tech Fleece
£104.99
Stay comfy while you root for your team in these England joggers. Made from our premium, lightweight Tech Fleece—smooth both inside and out—they give you plenty of warmth without adding bulk.
Product Details
- Body: 53% cotton/47% polyester Pocket bag knuckle side: 100% cotton.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Work Blue/White
- Style: IB6412-486
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 6′3″ (189cm approx.)
- Slim fit: sleek and tailored
- 7/8 length: falls to just above the ankle
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
No reviews
England Tech Fleece
£104.99