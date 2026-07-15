England Energy Men's Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top

Nice but small & narrow
KatieF597137378
Comes some and very narrow on the body.
Recycled Materials
This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres
With '90s-inspired details and a squad-specific print, this England top gives you a timeless design with tech to stand up to the modern game.
England Energy
With '90s-inspired details and a squad-specific print, this England top gives you a timeless design with tech to stand up to the modern game.
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
2 stars
Nice but small & narrow
KatieF597137378
Comes some and very narrow on the body.
England Energy