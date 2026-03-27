England Club Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie

Lovely Bubbly
Armadeus
Lovely bubbly. Mid weight - runs slightly large/roomier than some hoodies. Great graphics etc. I normally wear a M, but I chose to order up a size on this occasion. Thumbs up on this end.
Never let the cold be the reason you aren't repping England. Our midweight brushed fleece feels extra-soft on the inside and smooth on the outside, helping you stay cosy while keeping its structured shape.
England Club
Never let the cold be the reason you aren't repping England. Our midweight brushed fleece feels extra-soft on the inside and smooth on the outside, helping you stay cosy while keeping its structured shape.
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
5 stars
Lovely Bubbly
Armadeus
Lovely bubbly. Mid weight - runs slightly large/roomier than some hoodies. Great graphics etc. I normally wear a M, but I chose to order up a size on this occasion. Thumbs up on this end.
England Club