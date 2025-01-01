Nike Dunk Trickshot x LEGO® Set Building Kit with Exclusive Minifigure

Tricks and bricks? Bring on the mayhem! Show off your wildest trickshots (and Nike drip) with an assist from a larger-than-life Nike Dunk. This Nike x LEGO® Collection set gives you full-court access to explore all angles to the hoop with your LEGO® Minifigure or let the Nike Dunk launch them towards the hoop. Build it your way for an epic display of play.

Colour Shown: Gym Red/White

Style: LE1002-687