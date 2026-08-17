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Highly Rated
Nike Dunk Low Older Kids' Shoes - White/Shimmer/White/Shimmer

Nike Dunk Low

Older Kids' Shoes

30% off
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Free Pick-up
Available for click and collect at checkout

This hooping-inspired hero of your sneaker collection is decked out in classic panelling, cushioning and old-school tread, keeping true to classic Nike vibes.


  • Colour Shown: White/Shimmer/White/Shimmer
  • Style: IU7766-134

Nike Dunk Low

30% off

This hooping-inspired hero of your sneaker collection is decked out in classic panelling, cushioning and old-school tread, keeping true to classic Nike vibes.

Benefits

  • The synthetic leather upper is durable and comfortable.
  • Perforations on the toes add breathability.
  • Full-length rubber outsole provides durable traction and features a traction pattern similar to the original.

Product Details

  • Low-cut collar
  • Synthetic leather upper
  • Classic laces
  • Colour Shown: White/Shimmer/White/Shimmer
  • Style: IU7766-134

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (897)

4.9 stars

  • Daughter Loves Dunks

    NiiqueWiitDaDimples

    My kid loves dunk. She says they’re very comfortable and they match perfectly with the schools uniform.

  • JasmineW223231254

    My Daughter love them they was for school match her uniforms

  • Legoooo!

    AmandaM261010329

    Love the look and feel of these shoes! Very unique and received lots of compliments while wearing them!

Nike Dunk Low Older Kids' Shoes

Nike Dunk Low

30% off