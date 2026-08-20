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Nike Dri-FIT Neck Wrap - Black/Silver

Nike Dri-FIT

Neck Wrap

£22.99

This neck wrap features sweat-wicking technology that helps to keep you dry and comfortable, whether you're running, walking or playing.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Silver
  • Style: DX7946-042

Nike Dri-FIT

£22.99

This neck wrap features sweat-wicking technology that helps to keep you dry and comfortable, whether you're running, walking or playing.

Benefits

  • Nike Dri-FIT Technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
  • Versatile design makes it easy to wear anywhere.

Product Details

  • 88% polyester/12% elastane
  • Hand wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Silver
  • Style: DX7946-042

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Dri-FIT Neck Wrap

    Nike Dri-FIT

    £22.99