Nike Downshifter 14 Women's Road Running Shoe

Comfortable & Cute
jenniferl188847864
Loved them! Super comfortable and light. Best purchase ever. I totally recommend. They’re super cute too. (:
Nike Downshifter 14
Kick your stride into another gear in the Downshifter 14. We increased the amount of cushioning in the midsole for more comfort and responsiveness than the previous iteration. Plus, the upper is made with an open-hole mesh for optimal breathability and a midfoot band gives you a locked-in feel.
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
4.3 stars
Comfortable & Cute
jenniferl188847864
Loved them! Super comfortable and light. Best purchase ever. I totally recommend. They’re super cute too. (:
Shifting into Comfort with Style
PattyJ63040340
My feet demanded that I make a review for these sneakers. I’m fairly overweight 280lbs + with an existing injury in my ankle along with knee issues. In these sneakers, I feel like I’m semi floating and walking in these shoes. The design is a major plus… honestly my initial purchase was solely due to the design and then I tried them on and fell in love so much I bought a 3rd pair in the Bleached Mauve color…. Which happens to be my favorite … just get the shoes , you won’t be disappointed.
Great shoes!
JayReview
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I bought these for my wife who walks at least 4-5 times a week so great walking shoes.
Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
#productsprovidedbynike
Nike Downshifter 14
Engineered For
Cushioning
Shoe Weight
Heel-to-Toe Drop
Shoe Weight
Approx. 276g (Women's UK 5.5)
Heel-to-Toe Drop
10mm