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Nike Downshifter 14 SE Women's Road-Running Shoes - Silt Red/Particle Rose/Phantom/Tattoo

Nike Downshifter 14 SE

Women's Road Running Shoes

£64.99
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Free Pick-up
Available for click and collect at checkout
  • Colour Shown: Silt Red/Particle Rose/Phantom/Tattoo
  • Style: IR1524-600

Nike Downshifter 14 SE

£64.99

Increased foam stacks give responsive cushioning for comfort and bounce.

Kick your stride into another gear in the Downshifter 14. We increased the amount of cushioning in the midsole for more comfort and responsiveness than the previous iteration. Plus, the upper is made with an open-hole mesh for optimal breathability and a midfoot band gives you a locked-in feel.

Open-Hole Mesh

Engineered open-hole mesh on the upper offers breathability.

Springy cushioning

We increased the amount of cushioning in the midsole for more comfort and bounce.

Comfortable Containment

Internal-fit band offers containment around the midfoot for a locked-in feel.

What's New?

  • Increase foam stack height
  • Open-hole mesh upper

Product Details

  • Weight Approx.: 276g (Women's US 8)
  • Heel-to-toe drop: 10mm
  • Special edition paint splatter design
  • Low-cut collar
  • Classic laces
  • Colour Shown: Silt Red/Particle Rose/Phantom/Tattoo
  • Style: IR1524-600

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Downshifter 14 SE Women's Road-Running Shoes

    Nike Downshifter 14 SE

    £64.99

    Enhanced breathability and a soft foam midsole cushions each step.

    Engineered For

    Road Running

    Cushioning

    Responsive

    Shoe Weight

    Approx. 276g (Women's UK 5.5)

    Heel-to-Toe Drop

    10mm

    Tech Specs

    Shoe Weight

    Approx. 276g (Women's UK 5.5)

    Heel-to-Toe Drop

    10mm

    Features That Perform

    • Breathable Upper

      Engineered open-hole mesh on the upper offers breathability.

    • Comfortable Midsole

      We increased the amount of cushioning in the midsole for more comfort and bounce.

    • Secure Fit

      Internal fit band offers containment around the midfoot for a locked-in feel.

    Complete the look

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