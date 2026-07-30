Nike Downshifter 14 Men's Road Running Shoe

Love it
Jean
Good quality
Nike Downshifter 14
Kick your stride into another gear in the Downshifter 14. We increased the amount of cushioning in the midsole for more comfort and responsiveness than the previous iteration. Plus, the upper is made with an open-hole mesh for optimal breathability and a midfoot band gives you a locked-in feel.
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
4 stars
Love it
Jean
Good quality
Like Walking On Air
Chris302832557
True fit sizing, comfortable almost like walking on air so very well cushioning wise
Real classic
DeanB623807321
They’re a real classic—not just off-white. They fit great and are super comfy.
Nike Downshifter 14
Engineered for
Cushioning
Shoe Weight
Heel-to-Toe Drop
Shoe Weight
Approx. 358g (Men's UK 9)
Heel-to-Toe Drop
10mm